The trailer for the long-awaited Lilo & Stitch live action remake of the 2002 animated movie is finally here, almost seven years after it was announced by Disney that the remake was in the works. Filming was supposed to begin on Mar. 13, 2023. However, a fire in one of the movie set’s trailers containing costumes caused it to be delayed until May 1. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike pushed filming back even further, but alas, it wrapped in March 2024 and is set to release in theaters on May 23, 2025. Since the trailer’s release on Mar. 12, it has amassed over 158 million views, making it the second most-viewed Disney movie trailer after the 2019 trailer for The Lion King remake.

The story of Lilo & Stitch follows a lonely young, Hawaiian girl named Lilo (aptly meaning “lost,” separated or “the generous one” in Hawaiian). Lilo adopts what she believes is a dog at the dismay of her older sister and caretaker Nani. However, the “dog” is actually a mischievous, blue alien experiment designed for destruction that she names Stitch. Lilo helps Stitch discover the meaning of “ohana” or family, teaching him that he can choose to be good rather than destructive.

The original Lilo & Stitch movie from 2002 was set on the Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi. However, the 2025 remake was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu where the story will take place. This gorgeous island houses Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu and its famous Waikiki Beach (one of the film’s locations). Makana Beach in Oahu is also a filming location of the 2025 remake. Authentically telling the story of a young Hawaiian girl and her sister within the land of their people remains an important aspect of Lilo & Stitch that has carried over from the original animated film. It allows Hawaiians to feel a sense of pride in their culture when they can see it celebrated on the big screen. Learn more about the filming locations for Lilo & Stitch (2025) here and everything you need to know about planning your own trip to America’s island paradise.

Oahu, Hawaii

(John Ko/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The first shot after Stitch launches himself onto Earth in the trailer shows a birdseye view of the famous Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. Lilo, Stitch and Nani can later be seen driving along the side of the Diamond Head State Monument on Kalanianaole Highway, the location of Lānaʻi Lookout and Halona Blowhole Lookout.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Oahu is during the shoulder seasons of April to June and September to mid-December when the weather is pleasant, crowds are smaller and hotel rates are more affordable. If you’re looking for great surfing, winter (November-February) brings bigger waves, while summer (June-August) offers calmer waters for swimming and snorkeling.

Transportation Options: Traveling throughout Oahu is fairly easy with affordable options available such as Oahu’s public bus system, rental cars, taxis, rideshares, tour buses and even pedestrian-friendly walking.

Most of Lilo & Stitch (2025) is shot on the island of Oahu. This stunning, tropical island provides the perfect backdrop for the story meant to highlight the beauty of Hawaii. Specifically, the small town of Haleiwa in Oahu is where we see the story pan out. Haleiwa is a charming town on Oahu’s North Shore, known for its laid-back surf culture, historic plantation-era buildings and beautiful beaches. The town is also famous for its local art galleries, boutiques and must-try food spots. Visitors can enjoy activities like kayaking on the Anahulu River, exploring nearby Laniakea Beach (known for sea turtles) or just soaking in the relaxed island vibe.

Things to Do: Oahu is a popular spot for world-class surfing, especially during winter when massive waves attract pros to spots like Waimea Bay and Banzai Pipeline. You can also go snorkeling at Waikiki beach, hiking at Diamond Head State Monument or go peering out at the breathtaking Lānaʻi Lookout and Halona Blowhole Lookout (close in proximity to each other).

Where to Eat: There are many amazing food trucks to try in Oahu. Additionally, some of the best food spots include Cholo’s Mexican, Haleiwa Joe’s and the famous Matsumoto Shave Ice.

Where to Stay: Hotels in Haleiwa are limited with the only option being The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, a luxurious but costly stay. However, there are a few other hostels and rentals are available in the area. There are plenty of options for accommodations when branching out to other parts of Oahu like Honolulu/Waikiki like Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach.

Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii

(Sung Shin/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As you can imagine, many of the scenes in Lilo and Stitch feature Hawaii’s serene beaches. This includes the popular tourist spot, Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. We see a gorgeous shot of this beach in the trailer right before the character Pleakly makes his first appearance.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Waikiki Beach is during the shoulder seasons of April to June and September to mid-December when the weather is warm, crowds are smaller and hotel rates are lower. If you prefer calm waters for swimming and snorkeling, summer (June-August) is ideal. On the other hand, winter (November-February) brings bigger waves, making it a great time for surfers.

Transportation Options: You can also explore Waikiki Beach fairly easily through Oahu’s public bus system, taxis, rideshares, trolleys and shuttles.

It is not surprising that the production of the Lilo & Stitch remake would want to capture some of the movie’s scenes at this beach in Honolulu. Waikiki Beach is a world-famous destination in the southeastern region of Honolulu, Oahu, known for its golden sands, gentle waves and stunning views of Diamond Head. It was once a retreat for Hawaiian royalty and is now a lively hub for tourists. It offers excellent opportunities for swimming, beginner-friendly surfing and staying at beachfront resorts. The area is packed with luxury hotels, shopping and dining. At sunset, the beach transforms with torch lighting ceremonies and live Hawaiian music, making it a perfect spot to experience the island’s vibrant culture.

Things to Do: Waikiki Beach features plenty of interesting tourist attractions like the Waikiki Aquarium, Honolulu Zoo and Kapiolani Park.

Where to Eat: Duke’s Waikiki is a beachfront favorite for fresh seafood and Hawaiian classics. You can also visit Ono Seafood for incredible poke bowls or House Without a Key for an upscale, oceanfront dining and drinking experience.

Where to Stay: The 2025 Lilo & Stitch movie filmed near the lively Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Consider booking a stay there to immerse yourself even deeper into the movie.

Makaha Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

(Colin Meg/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Filming for the Lilo & Stitch remake ending in March of 2024 at Makaha Beach, Oahu. Makaha is known for its powerful waves, so it’s likely that the vibrant surfing scenes we see in the movie’s trailer were filmed there.

Best Time to Visit: The calmer waves during the summer months make for the best time for the average person to visit. However, big time surfers can visit in the winter months for its intense conditions.

Transportation Options: Makaha Beach has limited transportation options compared to places like Waikiki beach. The most convenient mode of transportation is via rental car. Oahu’s public bus system runs through Makaha, but it can be a long drive on an often tight schedule. Rideshares and taxis are also available but limited.

Mākaha Beach, located on Oahu’s leeward (west) coast, is renowned for its rich surfing history and local Hawaiian culture. The name “Mākaha” translates to “fierce” in Hawaiian. You could apply this name to the beach’s powerful waves that are especially strong during winter months and can reach up to 25 feet, attracting seasoned surfers from around the globe. However, North of Makaha Beach is a more remote area with no gas stations or restaurants in the immediate vicinity, so preparing accordingly is advisable. Still, you won’t regret visiting this incredible location with its golden sands and deep blue waters.

Things to Do: During calmer summer months, the beach becomes suitable for swimming, snorkeling and diving, with opportunities to spot dolphins, turtles and tropical fish. Visitors can also go hiking, biking and exploring.

Where to Eat: You can find more options for restaurants outside of Makaha Beach like The Beach House by 604, located further to the west and Aloha Poke Shop, located a bit closer to the beach.

Where to Stay: Makaha Beach is very limited with its options for accommodations. The Hawaiian Princess Resort is the name of the only hotel in the immediate area.