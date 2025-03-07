Every family should plan a family reunion at Walt Disney World at least once. There are few things that transcend generations. Music changes over time, which is (usually) why elders in the family can’t understand what newer generations are listening to or the latest devices they play them on. What we consider entertainment, fashion, and even some of our favorite places will evolve. In my mom’s case, it’s been over 40 years since she stepped foot at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and much has changed. She will be the first to tell you there wasn’t a Black princess back then, and EPCOT wasn’t open yet when she traveled for her high school band trip.

While I didn’t know my mom over 40 years ago, I witnessed authentic childlike excitement during our recent Disney trip when she returned to the Magic Kingdom more than four decades later. What hasn’t changed is the magic my mom felt all those years ago. My mom and I talk on the phone several times daily, so it’s safe to say we are very close. Yet, while at Disney, there was even more openness that we haven’t had in a while. I learned so much about the woman who raised me. Disney created a safe space for that agonizing “back in my day” phrase. But that’s what family reunions are all about — reconnecting, strengthening bonds, bringing people together, and creating a sense of belonging.

Walt Disney World already has the blueprint for making it a top destination for family reunions. Admittedly, as someone who often hates the family reunion t-shirts, planning a reunion at Disney will force families to finally sport matching shirts that won’t get tucked away in storage for years. Here are other reasons why Walt Disney World is the perfect place to host your next family reunion.

There’s Something For Everyone of All Ages

My eight-year-old niece and 12-year-old nephew traveled with my mom and me. The eight-year-old was fearless, while the preteen was a little more cautious. My mother is not a fan of any thrill ride, and I tend to be more cautious. However, I am fueled by the determination to make my nieces and nephews proud and be deemed the “cool aunt.” What I appreciated the most during our Disney trip was how there is something for everyone of all ages.

When not on rides, there was no shortage of things to do. My niece and nephew will vocalize when they’re bored, but that didn’t happen at Disney. Inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we watched the Festival of the Lion King show, where my niece was inspired to level up her gymnastics classes and explore the acrobatic world.

At EPCOT, we tried foods from around the world. During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, I learned that my nephew is interested in Japanese culture and plans to travel to Japan someday.

My mom, who is 60, did not join us for the Tron Lightcycle Run or Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom. She joined other aunties on the PeopleMover in Tomorrowland while I braved through the thrilling attractions with the kids. We did manage to get her on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Personalized Experiences For Families

What I love about Disney is the lengths cast members go to make you and your family feel special. My family and I stayed at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Disney cast members welcomed us with our family name on the television screens. It sounds small, but these minor details made my niece and nephew feel that this experience was tailored exclusively for our family.

Depending on your budget, other moments allow families to foster intimate connections with one another — even in a place as busy and crowded as Walt Disney World. Families can have customized private events such as dining and parties with loved ones in one of Disney’s magical venues.

“The best part of a family reunion at Walt Disney World is that you can make it your own,” a spokesperson tells Travel Noire. “Whether your family wants to go all-in on the parks, spend time relaxing at the resort pool, or mix it up with special experiences like a fireworks cruise or behind-the-scenes tour, there’s something for every kind of group.”

Takes The Stress Out Of Planning An Engaging Itinerary

With so much to do, eat, see, do, and ride in each park, figuring out how best to entertain family members is less stressful. Beyond the attractions, parks are filled with restaurants, stores for shopping, and activities for everyone to be involved in. You and your family can head to Main Street Confectionery to create a custom popcorn mix. There’s a Kilimanjaro safari ride at Animal Kingdom. Families who love Star Wars can build a droid at Black Spire Outpost’s industrial depot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Incredible parades, shows, and character meet-and-greets occur at theme parks or resorts. One highlight includes Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, where families can ride horseback or enjoy an entertaining show and dinner at Trail’s End Restaurant.

With all these experiences, the best part of our trip was what came after. There are pictures I refuse to share publicly because I spent most of my time on rides screaming. But it’s been weeks since our trip to Walt Disney World, and core memories were unlocked. My family is already working on planning the next reunion there.