I couldn’t recall the last time I had the chance to connect with my sister beyond the confines of chemotherapy and radiation appointments. That was until the opportunity arose to preview Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure.

Our last few months have consisted of the following: an agonizing waiting game with doctors followed by daily radiation and weekly chemotherapy appointments for our dad. My sister and I have courageously taken on the responsibilities as his caretaker. Days are consistently filled with work, eating, barely sleeping, doctor appointments, and repeat. It’s a routine we could (proudly) do with our eyes closed. However, after receiving a persistent — or perhaps more accurately, insistent — demand to preview Disney Treasure, we listened.

Three days after our sail, it struck me that we had spent our time on the ship connecting with and reminiscing about the Disney characters and stories we loved growing up, brought to life through the ship’s immersive experiences and entertainment.

Our adventure began the moment we stepped into the Grand Hall, where cruisers were transported to the magical kingdom of Agrabah, home to Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. This spectacular palace set the perfect tone for adventure, embodying the ship’s architectural and thematic foundation. The Agrabah-inspired theme beautifully honors Walt Disney’s enduring passion for exploration and travel.

The experiences, storytelling, and entertainment on the Disney Treasure take you on an adventure you least expect. My sister and I ventured into a whole new world of quality time and connection as a family onboard the Disney Treasure — something we had been unable to do before. If we can do it, you can, too.

Here’s how the Disney Treasure helps foster intention and connection for families.

How Does Disney Treasure’s Entertainment Foster Family Connection?

One of the things we loved most was having entertainment from so many spaces right at our fingertips. Admittedly, we couldn’t remember the last time we set out to go to the movies or a show. One of the highlights of our experience was the Broadway-quality production Disney The Tale of Moana.

The show, debuting exclusively on the Disney Treasure, is the first stage adaptation of Moana. It was an incredible performance that kept us captivated throughout. Disney brought the animation to life on a live stage, leaving us in awe. Disney Cruise Line created its largest puppet to date with the fiery Te Kā tower, which, like magic, transforms into the flowery goddess Te Fiti right before your eyes.

My sister does not like musicals, but Disney The Tale of Moana was so good on our second night that she made it a point to ensure we arrived early at the Walt Disney Theater for Beauty and the Beast on the final night of our three-day voyage.

There’s even more entertainment where that came from. Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish, was designed with families and entertainment in mind.

“It’s a living theater from bow to stow […], and we just love what we can do for our guests,” said Rachel Quinn, Vice President of Entertainment Operations for Disney Cruise Line.

During the day, most lounges and cafés offer activities for the entire family to enjoy, such as trivia, art classes, movies, and more. After 9 p.m., many of these spaces transition into adult-only venues. For example, one onboard offering is Choose Wisely, an Indiana Jones comedy adventure, as Quinn points out.

Can Dining Experiences Bring Families Closer On Board?

There’s no better way to connect and catch up with loved ones than by breaking bread and enjoying a good meal together. Disney Cruise Line’s elevated dining experiences take this to the next level with Worlds of Marvel and Plaza de Coco. Both restaurants keep your table entertained and interacting with one another.

At Plaza de Coco, dinner begins with a live, music-filled journey as a Mariachi band celebrates family memories and togetherness. Plaza de Coco is the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film Coco. The menu features modern twists on traditional Mexican fare.

Even More Connection In Adults-Only Spaces

Disney has a reputation for being a destination you need children to fully enjoy. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Disney has created plenty of experiences with adults in mind. My sister and I don’t have children, and there was no shortage of lounges, cafés, and areas to relax in without kids.

As soon as we boarded, our first stop was Senses Spa to get our Rainforest passes. We used the passes to enjoy the indoor and outdoor amenities, which include heated lounges, an aromatherapy steam room, a dry sauna, an ice room, and a calming pool.

Another favorite space that everyone is talking about is The Haunted Mansion Parlor. Disney Cruise Line brought one of the most iconic park attractions to the sea. This haunted lounge is perfect for exploring illusions and grim-grinning ghosts with loved ones.

Other fun, new adult-only spaces aboard the Disney Treasure for cocktails and entertainment include the picturesque Scat Cat Lounge, inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Aristocats, and Periscope Pub, Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by Walt Disney’s 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. There’s also Skipper Society, a centrally located lounge that pays homage to the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme parks worldwide.

What’s great about the Disney Treasure is that you can tailor your vacation to fit the needs of your family members.

“If you think about the members of our community that value connection, culture, and growth, I think this [ship] provides that,” said Yolanda Cade, vice president of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences. “On this ship, there is a journey and an exploration that you can take.”

“I think what’s so rich is having fun with your family and also being able to share deep, meaningful, emotionally rich stories together,” another Disney Cruise Line executive added during a roundtable discussion with reporters.