“Got to Get Out” is a new Hulu series designed to push the physical and mental limits of contestants, hosted by Canadian actor Simu Liu. It’s comparable to “The Traitors,” so those who enjoy elements of deceit and alliances in their reality TV binge watching will likely enjoy “Got to Get Out.” Besides casting everyday people, the recent release also tapped familiar faces from other hit shows like Omarosa Manigault Newman (“The Apprentice”), Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”) to appear in season one.

On-screen, contestants have to find their way out of a lavish, yet confining estate, which just so happens to be a hidden gem in Liu’s native country. At the same time, they have to keep others stuck to win the prize and save their (potential) money. With up to $1 million at stake, there’s no denying that “Got to Get Out” is intense for competitors and audiences alike. As the prize pot steadily increases, participants have the opportunity to escape and claim it all for themselves.

Although the majority of contestants likely have focused on escaping the beautiful property that surrounds them, viewers may have ogled at the mansion. The 21,630-square-foot grand property has three gated entrances and sits on around 80 acres of land, overlooking gorgeous scenery that might just leave you green with envy. Here’s everything we know about Foxley Green, the Canadian estate where “Got to Get Out” was filmed.

Foxley Green Estate, Ontario

Key Scenes: The entirety of “Got to Get Out” was filmed in a single estate in Ontario. The Foxley Green is a lavish property that made the perfect filming location, thanks to its seclusion and spaciousness.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Ontario is during the summer. This is when travelers can best enjoy the weather for outdoor activities. Between June and August is ideal unless fall foliage is more your preference. In that case, visiting between September and October is the best time to visit.

Transportation Options: The public transportation is reliable in Ontario. Visitors can take the bus, train or even ride share apps around the province. For regional travel, GoTransit or Greyhound Canada are good options.

The premise of “Got to Get Out” is quite confining in nature, so, it’s no surprise that the filming location is private. In order to accommodate all the contestants and create the feeling of isolation, the show’s production team picked a luxurious mansion which is named Foxley Green in real life. The property reflects the lifestyle that winners of the show could have while showcasing the stunning hidden gems that exist within Ontario’s King Township.

Although the show only spans 10 days, viewers get a look at some of the best features of the area. Foxley Green is a property that offers close proximity to local amenities and many opportunities to connect with nature. There are hiking trails, horse-riding stables and even a waterfall. Travelers may be lucky enough to get a viewing of the property during a visit. But because the mansion is not an official tourism site, nothing is guaranteed. Although the surrounding area, King Township, is more suburban, there’s plenty for tourists to do and see during their stay.

Things to Do: Niagara Falls is a must-see popular attraction that is about an hour or two drive away from the area of filming, but it is a great spot to visit to connect with nature. For more nearby things to do we recommend the quaint King Township Museum for historical and cultural enrichment. If getting active is more your speed, try out the Cardinal Golf Club.

Where to Eat: LOCALE King City Restaurant/Bar is popular while State & Main is a nearby eatery in Vaughan that takes only a short drive from King Township. Both are highly rated eateries in this area of Ontario.

Where to Stay: Visitors looking to explore more of King Township specifically can stay at the well-rated Kingbridge Centre. Alternatively, travelers can take a short drive to Newmarket to stay in The Postmark Hotel, which has a charming ambiance.