Traveling the world provides valuable experiences as you see how vast and ever-changing it is. You also learn more about nature, different cultures, history, and more. You may have learned geography in school, but there is nothing like seeing it for yourself. How much have you travelled and how much has it taught you? Put that to the test here with a round of trivia. Here are some geography trivia questions along with their answers.

General Geography Trivia Questions

What is the longest river in the world?

Answer: The Nile River (though some sources argue for the Amazon River, depending on measurement methods).

Which country has the most natural lakes?

Answer: Canada.

What is the capital city of Australia?

Answer: Canberra.

Which continent is the Sahara Desert located on?

Answer: Africa.

Mount Everest lies on the border of which two countries?

Answer: Nepal and China (Tibet).

What is the smallest country in the world by land area?

Answer: Vatican City.

Which ocean is the largest by surface area?

Answer: The Pacific Ocean.

What is the capital of Iceland?

Answer: Reykjavik.

Which country has the most time zones?

Answer: France (including overseas territories).

Which U.S. state is the only one made up entirely of islands?

Answer: Hawaii.

What is the second-largest continent in the world by land area?

Answer: Africa.

Which country has the largest population in the world?

Answer: India (As of June 2025).

Which continent has the most countries?

Answer: Africa.

What line divides the Earth into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres?

Answer: The Equator.

What is the largest desert in the world (by area)?

Answer: Antarctica.

Which country spans both Europe and Asia?

Answer: Russia.

What is the only continent without a permanent human population?

Answer: Antarctica.

Which sea is known for being the saltiest body of water on Earth?

Answer: The Dead Sea.

Which country is known for having over 17,000 islands?

Answer: Indonesia.

What U.S. state is closest to Russia?

Answer: Alaska.

More Geography Trivia

What is the deepest ocean trench in the world?

Answer: The Mariana Trench.

Which river flows through the city of Paris?

Answer: The Seine River.

What is the largest island in the world that is not a continent?

Answer: Greenland.

What U.S. state has the longest coastline?

Answer: Alaska.

Which African country has the highest population?

Answer: Nigeria.

What is the capital city of Argentina?

Answer: Buenos Aires.

What mountain range separates Europe from Asia?

Answer: The Ural Mountains.

Which non-polar desert is the largest in the world by area?

Answer: The Sahara Desert.

Which country is known as the “Land of the Rising Sun”?

Answer: Japan.

Which country is both the smallest by land area and has the smallest population?

Answer: Vatican City.

What continent is the Amazon Rainforest located on?

Answer: South America.

Which river is the longest in Europe?

Answer: The Volga River.

What is the flattest continent?

Answer: Australia.

Which country has the most neighbors (shares borders with the most other countries)?

Answer: China and Russia; both have 14 neighbors.

What is the name of the sea located between Saudi Arabia and the continent of Africa?

Answer: The Red Sea.

Which U.S. state has the most active volcanoes?

Answer: Alaska.

What is the name of the imaginary line that runs from the North Pole to the South Pole?

Answer: The Prime Meridian (at 0° longitude).

World Capitals Trivia

What is the capital of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa.

What is the capital of South Korea?

Answer: Seoul.

What is the capital of Egypt?

Answer: Cairo.

What is the capital of Brazil?

Answer: Brasília.

What is the capital of New Zealand?

Answer: Wellington.

What is the capital of Norway?

Answer: Oslo.

What is the capital of Thailand?

Answer: Bangkok.

What is the capital of Nigeria?

Answer: Abuja.

What is the capital of Turkey?

Answer: Ankara.

What is the capital of Switzerland?

Answer: Bern.

What is the capital of Pakistan?

Answer: Islamabad.

What is the capital city of Portugal?

Answer: Lisbon.

What is the capital of Germany?

Answer: Berlin.

What is the capital of Kenya?

Answer: Nairobi.

What is the capital of Mexico?

Answer: Mexico City.

What is the capital of Indonesia?

Answer: Jakarta.

What is the capital of Russia?

Answer: Moscow.

What is the capital of Vietnam?

Answer: Hanoi.

What is the capital of Saudi Arabia?

Answer: Riyadh.

What is the capital of Sweden?

Answer: Stockholm.

What is the capital of South Africa?

Answer: Trick question – Pretoria (administrative), Cape Town (legislative), and Bloemfontein (judicial).

What is the capital of the Philippines?

Answer: Manila.

Famous Landmarks Trivia

Where is the Eiffel Tower located?

Answer: Paris, France.

In which country can you visit the ancient city of Petra?

Answer: Jordan.

Where would you find the Christ the Redeemer statue?

Answer: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Colosseum is a famous landmark in which city?

Answer: Rome, Italy.

Machu Picchu is an ancient site found in which South American country?

Answer: Peru.

The Great Wall stretches across which country?

Answer: China.

In which U.S. city would you find the Gateway Arch?

Answer: St. Louis, Missouri.

What is the name of the famous clock tower in London?

Answer: Big Ben (technically the bell; the tower is now called the Elizabeth Tower).

Where are the Moai statues located?

Answer: Easter Island, Chile.

Which iconic landmark in India was built at the order of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan?

Answer: The Taj Mahal.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from which country to the United States?

Answer: France.

In which country can you find the Acropolis?

Answer: Greece.

The Sydney Opera House is located in which country?

Answer: Australia.

The ancient temples of Angkor Wat are located in which country?

Answer: Cambodia.

Neuschwanstein Castle, which inspired Disney’s Cinderella Castle, is in which country?

Answer: Germany.

The Blue Mosque is a major landmark in which city?

Answer: Istanbul, Turkey.

Where is the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world?

Answer: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Hollywood Sign is located on which mountain range?

Answer: The Santa Monica Mountains.

The Stonehenge prehistoric monument is located in which country?

Answer: England.

Mount Rushmore features the faces of how many U.S. presidents?

Answer: Four.

Mountains Trivia

What is the highest mountain in the world above sea level?

Answer: Mount Everest.

Which mountain is the highest in Africa?

Answer: Mount Kilimanjaro.

What is the tallest mountain in North America?

Answer: Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), in Alaska.

Which mountain range runs along the western coast of South America?

Answer: The Andes.

The Himalayas span five countries. Can you name one of them?

Answer: India, Nepal, China, Bhutan, and Pakistan are all correct.

What is the second-highest mountain in the world?

Answer: K2 (Mount Godwin-Austen).

In which mountain range would you find Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe?

Answer: The Caucasus Mountains.

Which mountain in Japan is a symbol of the country and a popular climbing destination?

Answer: Mount Fuji.

The Rocky Mountains stretch across which two North American countries?

Answer: The United States and Canada.

Mount Kosciuszko is the highest mountain in which country?

Answer: Australia.

The Zagros Mountains are primarily located in which country?

Answer: Iran.

What is the name of the mountain range in northern Africa?

Answer: The Atlas Mountains.

The Alps span how many European countries? Bonus: Name all the countries.

Answer: Eight (France, Switzerland, Monaco, Italy, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and Slovenia).

Table Mountain overlooks which South African city?

Answer: Cape Town.

Mount Etna is an active volcano located on which Mediterranean island?

Answer: Sicily (Italy).