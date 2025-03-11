April can be a tricky time when it comes to taking an affordable trip. Budgeting vacationers seek low prices while spring break and Easter travel can impact pricing. However, all hope isn’t lost for those desiring a springtime getaway. By traveling during low and shoulder seasons and paying attention to fluctuating flight deals, travelers can find budget-friendly destinations that are domestic and international hotspots. Moreover, some of the cheapest places to travel in April are surprisingly quintessential for spring break travel.

While vacationers should keep their eyes peeled for travel deals revolving around the following destinations, airfare toward the end of April will be the most affordable, according to Hopper. Of the places listed below, you’ll find seven domestic locations and three international ones. Remember that the flight prices listed include the basic plane fare, but luggage, taxes, and other things will likely be additional money.

Florida

Joël de Vriend / Unsplash

Based on Skyscanner research on April flights, travelers can snag extremely affordable round-trip flights from various U.S. cities to top spring break destinations in Florida, including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando. Cities with inexpensive April flights to these Florida hotspots include New York City, Durham, Atlanta, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

The round-trip flight deals included a variety of trip lengths, ranging from short two-day trips to longer seven-day getaways. For accommodations, consider looking for travel deals, all-inclusive packages, and discounts you may qualify for.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mary Hammel / Unsplash

Unlike other places on this list, New Orleans will be in one of its peak seasons in April. The weather will be pleasant and likely in the high 70s. Travelers can get round-trip tickets from Houston, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, or New York City for under $60. However, for the lowest prices regarding accommodations and their general travel, they should avoid visiting during one of the city’s several April festivals if it’ll hit their budgets too hard.

If you want to attend the French Quarter Festival, admission to that is free. For multigenerational groups, admission to the New Orleans Museum of Art’s Egg Hunt and Family Festival is $20 per person, and children under 2 get in for free.

Nashville, Tennessee

mana5280 / Unsplash

Nashville has some of the cheapest April airfare, including $39 round-trip flights from the New York City area. Moreover, those visiting from places including Chicago, Orlando, Philadelphia, and or Detroit can get roundtrip tickets for under $60.

Although Nashville is a year-round destination, spring is one of the best times to visit. The city will be in its low season, making it a perfect time for seeing the local street art and going on speakeasy bar crawls.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Robert Schrader / Pexels

As of this reporting, flights to Jackson Hole Airport are under $280 round-trip from cities including Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, and San Francisco. Keep in mind that those flights may require one stop per leg.

As one of the cheapest places to travel in April, Jackson Hole will be in its off-season. Crowds and prices will likely be lower than peak season, but skiing will still be possible. Travelers may find discounts on accommodations and at local restaurants and bars in and around Jackson. Moreover, the Rendezvous Music Festival will feature two nights of free concerts on April 4 and 5. The month is also a great time to see animals come out of hibernation.

Big Bear, California

Kindel Media / Pexels

Big Bear is ideal for those who want to bask in the great outdoors and enjoy a more active, sporty vacay. You’ll want to fly into Ontario International Airport in Southern California’s San Bernardino County. Round-trip flights from U.S. cities including Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, and other places are all currently under $100.

Despite being in one of its shoulder seasons, the destination will still offer plenty of activities amid its mild weather. Travelers might enjoy hiking, fishing, off-roading, lake activities, and snow sports at the resort.

Puerto Rico

Caleb Oquendo / Pexels

Skyscanner has cheap flights listed to Puerto Rico from throughout the mainland U.S., including New York City, Miami, and Atlanta. Per the source, San Juan is the most affordable destination to fly into on the island.

The destination will be at the start of its shoulder season in April, so you’ll be on the tail end of peak season crowds and pricing. It’ll be a good time to consider staying at one of Puerto Rico’s best hotels. The weather will be warm and sunny, but know that the island will be right in between its dry and rainy seasons.

The U.S. Virgin Islands

Ana Singh / Unsplash

The U.S. Virgin Islands might be considered another of the cheapest places to travel in April because they too will be in their shoulder season. In St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, and Water Island, travelers might enjoy the hospitality, stunning beaches, and the diverse flora and fauna.

Many April flights from throughout the U.S. to St. Thomas are currently under $200. Flights to St. Croix lean more expensive, but round-trips from Fort Lauderdale or the New York City area can still be snagged for under $200.

Canada

Nextvoyage / Pexels

Although Canadian travelers may be canceling trips to the U.S., American travelers should have our northern neighbor on their radar. Round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles can be booked to either Toronto or Vancouver for under $100, with various trip lengths to choose from (check Skyscanner).

April is generally considered within a shoulder season for Toronto and Vancouver, so you might snag more affordable accommodations compared to during peak-season travel. Avoiding travel around Easter and Holy Week in general can help you find the best deals and discounts.

Colombia

Enrique from Pexels / Pexels

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights to Cartagena in April 2025 make it the most affordable popular destination in Colombia — just over $175. Whether you’re interested in Cartagena, Bogotá, or Medellín, flights from various U.S. cities can be found for under $230.

Colombia will just be entering its low tourism season in April, which is a plus for landing wallet-friendly accommodation and travel. The country’s peak season, from December through March, includes some of its drier months. With that in mind, April will have sunshine but possibly also rain showers and humidity, so pack accordingly.

Iceland

Joshua Sortino / Unsplash

On Skyscanner, flights to Iceland are on the higher side in comparison to other places on this list. From the cheapest departure sites – Boston, Washington D.C., and New York City – roundtrip airfare to Reykjavik is around $300. The country’s leading travel agency, Guide to Iceland, claims that flights and accommodations in April are “affordable.”

Tourist-wise, Iceland will be in its low season during this time of year. The country will be transitioning from winter to its warmer months. Things to do will include hiking, puffin-spotting, and seeing the Northern Lights.

The destinations above are some of the cheapest places to travel in April, based on Skyscanner results and possible seasonal up-charges and pricing. With many looking to take spring break vacations with friends or family, another way to save money could be splitting costs for an Airbnb and groceries during your stay. Contrastingly, some travelers find that taking advantage of all-inclusive offers or accommodations is the best for their budget. Regardless of where to choose, be sure to pack appropriately for the weather, especially if the destination is in a low or shoulder season.