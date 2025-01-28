The best hotels in Puerto Rico offer a variety of property styles and experiences that are perfect for a Caribbean getaway. Travelers can choose from a balanced array of family-friendly and adult-only properties. In addition to San Juan, Río Grande and Vieques offer the most high-quality stays that prioritize resort offerings, wellness, or sustainability.

Be sure to enjoy Puerto Rico’s enriching cultural experiences, hospitality, and stunning natural beauty during your vacation.

El Pretexto

This unique culinary farm lodge claims to be the first of its kind in Puerto Rico. During your adults-only escape in the mountains, your unique retreat will include a villa accommodation, breakfast, and the natural beauty and culture of Cayey. Experiences you can add to your trip include full body massages and private yoga sessions. There’s also a farm-to-table experience consisting of a kitchen garden tour and a four-course dinner.

Location: Cayey

Cayey Owner: Crystal Díaz

Crystal Díaz Type Of Hotel: Farm lodge

Farm lodge Spotlight: The “El Pretexto Food Experience,” a seven-day stay including cooking classes, farm visits, and fresh local food, alcohol, and coffee

The “El Pretexto Food Experience,” a seven-day stay including cooking classes, farm visits, and fresh local food, alcohol, and coffee Before you go: Reservations are mandatory.

Finca Victoria

This wellness-focused accommodation is one of the best hotels in Puerto Rico if you’re seeking a restorative stay or detox. The extensive spa menu includes Ayurvedic therapies, Western massages, Chinese medicine, and herbal baths. Finca Victoria is an adults-only oasis where guests will enjoy complimentary morning yoga and vegan breakfast. Accommodation options include cabins, houses, treehouses, and a vintage Airstream.

Location: Vieques

Vieques Owner: Sylvia De Marco

Sylvia De Marco Type Of Hotel: Boutique hotel

Boutique hotel Spotlight: The wellness offerings, including the “Panchakarma Detox,” which focuses on holistic cleansing and restoration

The wellness offerings, including the “Panchakarma Detox,” which focuses on holistic cleansing and restoration Before you go: All the rooms have kitchenettes, but there are no TVs. Day passes are available if you want access to the property without staying there.

Tres Sirenas Beach Inn

This luxe getaway is for those who want an alternative to the San Juan beach scene. Tres Sirenas Beach Inn offers oceanview apartment-style suites and villas. When you’re not enjoying the BnB accommodations, bask at the pool or Rincón’s beaches.

Location: Rincón

Rincón Owner: Lisa Masters

Lisa Masters Type Of Hotel: Boutique bed and breakfast

Boutique bed and breakfast Spotlight: The apartment suite-style rooms

The apartment suite-style rooms Before you go: Complimentary breakfast is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Puertas at El Quenepo

This oceanfront hotel will bring life to your social media persona. Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and the American South inspire the charming decor. The rooms are filled with terracotta tile, warm woods, vibrant colored art, and crisp white linens. Another bonus is breakfast baskets delivered to your room every morning, perfect for starting a day in paradise.

Location: Vieques

Vieques Owner: Scott and Kate Cole

Scott and Kate Cole Type Of Hotel: A small inn

A small inn Spotlight: The decor and onsite restaurant, El Quenepo

The decor and onsite restaurant, El Quenepo Before you go: Playa Esperanza is right outside the hotel’s front gate, but Sun Bay is about a 20-minute walk away.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

There’s no argument that this luxury stay is considered one of the best hotels in Puerto Rico. This oceanfront property has something special for everyone, including beach proximity, a spa, fine dining, 24-hour room service, and kids activities. This is an excellent choice for all travelers and groups, including families, solo travelers, and friends.

Location: Dorado

Dorado Owner: Braemar Hotels and Resorts, Ritz-Carlton

Braemar Hotels and Resorts, Ritz-Carlton Type Of Hotel: Luxury

Luxury Spotlight: The Ritz-Carlton signature high-class service

The Ritz-Carlton signature high-class service Before you go: Check-in is at 4 p.m.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

This is another hotel well-liked across the board for different travelers and groups. This high-end stay is perfect for multi-generational groups thanks to the property’s variety of things to do and enjoy. Expect quality dining, an indulgent spa, water sports, a seaside pool, and two miles of beach to enjoy. There are also opportunities for birdwatching, biking, hiking, kayaking, and golfing the 18-hole course. Children ages 4 to 12 can participate in educational and entertaining activities at Tortuga Kids Club.

Location: Río Grande

Río Grande Owner: Paulson & Co./Paulson Puerto Rico

Paulson & Co./Paulson Puerto Rico Type Of Hotel: Luxury

Luxury Spotlight: The natural beauty of the property and Bahía Beach

The natural beauty of the property and Bahía Beach Before you go: This hotel property is switching hands from St. Regis to Four Seasons in late 2025.

Hix Island House

This hotel offers zen vibes at an eco-friendly getaway. The accommodations are spacious and minimal yet modern. Guests’ kitchens are stocked with breakfast basics. There’s a pool and onsite yoga classes to maximize your wellness trip. If you rent a car, you’ll have easy access to Sun Bay Beach, the nearby wildlife refuge, and local Vieques restaurants.

Location: Vieques

Vieques Owner: John Hix

John Hix Type Of Hotel: Luxury, eco-friendly retreat

Luxury, eco-friendly retreat Spotlight: The sustainable features, such as outdoor showers heated by the sun and open-air ventilation construction for natural air conditioning

The sustainable features, such as outdoor showers heated by the sun and open-air ventilation construction for natural air conditioning Before you go: There’s a two or three-night minimum stay depending on when you visit. Also, this establishment doesn’t welcome children under 12.

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel won’t disappoint if you’re in San Juan. This beachfront property’s location is perfect for exploring luxury shopping and restaurants in Puerto Rico’s oldest city. The luxe stay has butler service, smart TVs, and several dining and drinking establishments. Much of the property is accessible to travelers with disabilities.

Location: San Juan, the Condado district

San Juan, the Condado district Owner: Paulson & Co./Paulson Puerto Rico, International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE).

Paulson & Co./Paulson Puerto Rico, International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE). Type Of Hotel: Luxury, resort hotel

Luxury, resort hotel Spotlight: Experiences for everyone, whether you’re a solo traveler, visiting with family, on a romantic getaway, or doing business

Experiences for everyone, whether you’re a solo traveler, visiting with family, on a romantic getaway, or doing business Before you go: Check the hotel’s “Happenings” page for info on its many upcoming events.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Near Old San Juan, on Isla Verde Beach, guests at this property will enjoy clean and contemporary decor accented with marine tones in the accommodations. This massive resort has many dining and drinking establishments. There’s also a spa, pools, and an onsite 15,000-square-foot casino. Much of this family-friendly vacation spot is accessible.

Location: Carolina

Carolina Owner: ESJ Resort LLC

ESJ Resort LLC Type Of Hotel: Luxury resort

Luxury resort Spotlight: The variety of things to do, eat, and drink

The variety of things to do, eat, and drink Before you go: Check-in is 4 p.m.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest, Beach and Resort

This massive 400-room family-friendly resort makes for a perfect vacation escape. While here, rest and relax at the beach, spa, and three lagoon-style pools. Contrastingly, get sporty and take advantage of the two golf courses, the tennis court, or a coordinated rainforest excursion. You’ll also find a casino and nine restaurants on the property.

Location: Río Grande

Río Grande Owner: LionGrove

LionGrove Type Of Hotel: Resort

Resort Spotlight: The variety of things to do, eat, and drink

The variety of things to do, eat, and drink Before you go: This resort is undergoing a $55 million renovation, with new and refreshed accommodations, restaurants, and experiences to roll out through 2025.

Puerto Rico is a stunning island in the Caribbean with accommodations for all travelers and traveler groups. To find the best accommodation for your trip, consider initially filtering by where you want to stay and if you want to vacation at a child-free property. Hotspots for the best hotels in Puerto Rico are San Juan, Río Grande, and Vieques.