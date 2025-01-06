The best times to visit Nashville, Tennessee are the city’s shoulder seasons. The peak season of Tennessee’s capital is summertime, when the streets are bustling with tourists and average high temperatures are just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, traveling to Nashville during the city’s shoulder seasons – spring and fall – will offer fewer crowds and milder temperatures. There are tons of things to do during those times of year that still make for a memorable trip.

Average Temperatures During The Spring And Fall

Spring : Mid 70s to low 50s

: Mid 70s to low 50s Fall: High 60s to mid 40s

The Unmissable Events

Spring offers so many local events to attend and enjoy. In April, visitors can attend the Nashville Comedy Festival, the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, and the East Nashville Beer Fest. In May is Iroquois Steeplechase, aka the city’s “Rite of Spring.” The latter, an all-day horse racing event, is also filled with tailgating and Southern-inspired fancy dress. There’s AmericanaFest in September, and keep an eye out for the start of Cheekwood Harvest. In October, attend the International Black Film Festival.

Travel Tip: Due to the number of events in April and their 2025 dates, plan your daily schedule accordingly so you can attend one if not all.

Music City Comes Alive

Nashville is nicknamed Music City because of the several genres embedded into its history, streets, and local community. The world’s largest songwriter festival, the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, happens in late March. Music In The Vines, where live jazz and bluegrass bands play live music at Arrington Vineyards, begins in April and runs through October. Additionally, the Country Music Awards Festival will span four days in early June. In autumn, visitors can attend free outdoor concerts during the Musicians Corner Fall Series at Centennial Park.

Travel Tip: While visitors may think country music is king, Nashville is also a historical hub and unique tourist destination for those who love the blues, rock, indie rock, and bluegrass.

Spring Blooms And Fall Foliage

Shoulder seasons are a great time to experience Nashville’s natural beauty without hot temperatures. In addition to visiting for the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, you could also explore the blossoming season at Centennial Park or during Cheekwood in Bloom. In the fall, bask in the beautiful colors of the season’s foliage at Radnor Lake State Park or while strolling the Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge, where leaf colors reflect on the water.

Travel Tip: The best way to experience Nashville’s best natural scenes will be to get out there and walk, so make sure you bring comfortable shoes on your trip.

Evening Speakeasy Crawls

The milder weather and less crowded streets during spring and fall make for lovely nighttime strolling to speakeasies. Music City has a variety of hidden bars and Prohibition-inspired drinking holes that offer sublime cocktails and a fun night out. Recommendations in Downtown include Red Phone Booth, Hidden Bar, and Black Rabbit. Pushing Daises, also located downtown, is a unique underground margarita bar. Another intriguing option is Skull’s Rainbow Room, which has live jazz and burlesque shows.

Travel Tip: Only those with “the code” can get entry into the Red Phone Booth. If you don’t know one of the speakeasy’s members who can get you in, the establishment recommends that Nashville visitors ask their hotel concierge.

Seasonal Specialties

In addition to attending special annual events, tourists should also enjoy the seasonal specialties of spring and fall in Nashville. During spring, visitors can explore Warner Parks and enjoy the scenic, blooming wildflowers. In fall, the large variety of seasonal activity offerings may include pumpkin patch fun at Lucky Ladd Farms or Honeysuckle Hill Farm. In October, learn about Nashville’s past (and maybe get some spooky feels) during a lantern-lit historic cemetery tour at Nashville City Cemetery.

Travel Tip: Historic tours at Nashville City Cemetery are operated by the cemetery itself, and there are free tours on the second Saturday of every month.

Explore Nashville’s Street Art

The spring and fall weather pose amazing opportunities to explore on foot. Music City has so many street art murals to marvel at across its neighborhoods. While walking and enjoying the mild temps, keep your eyes peeled for large-scale artwork that celebrates and showcases the city, its community, and local creativity. In addition to on the sides of buildings, you might find murals on water tanks, garage doors, or silos. Make sure to have your camera ready, so you can snap photos of your favorites or pose in front of the masterpieces for your Instagram feed.

Travel Tip: When you visit Nashville, some of the best neighborhoods for seeing street art are Downtown, Gulch, and SoBro.

Spring Celebrates Fashion

Spring is a fantastic time to visit Nashville for any travelers who love getting a feel for local fashion. MAGIC Nashville is going down on April 16 and 17 this year. The two-day event will be a women’s fashion retail extravaganza with “shopping, networking, and entertainment.” Fashion enthusiasts may also be interested in the 4th Fashion Show Production by AVA The Fashion Studio. Organizers will host the latter on May 4, and the event will showcase local designers, models, photographers, and sponsors.

Travel Tip: If you want to add a philanthropic element to your trip, the 20th annual Symphony Fashion Show, a fundraising event, will happen on April 29 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The fashion show will raise money for underprivileged youth to pursue musical careers.

Fall Seasonal Brews

In autumn, tourists and Nashville locals alike can enjoy season-inspired craft beverages from local breweries. Last November, TailGate Brewery offered a #Basic Pumpkin Ale and a Harvest Ale. Nashville’s Fat Bottom Brewing seasonally releases a balanced spiced ale that has a subtle pumpkin flavor. There’s also Diskin Cider’s “Resolution,” which is a cinnamon-spiced cider with apple notes. The latter establishment, a cidery, recommends enjoying the fall-time beverage either warm or chilled with yummy sweet potato cakes, country ham, sharp cheddar cheese, or deviled eggs.

Travel Tip: Beer lovers can visit Fat Bottom Brewing, TailGate Brewery, and Diskin Cider to experience their beverages directly where they’re made.

Fall and spring pose mild weather and fewer crowds than during Music City’s summertime tourism boom. Either season could be considered ideal if you want to enjoy local festivals, music, seasonal specialties, and natural beauty. However, the official best time to visit Nashville will depend on what you want to attend and do during your trip.