The State Department has ramped up emergency evacuations for American citizens in the Middle East following President Donald Trump’s weekend airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. According to AP News, officials doubled the number of evacuation flights from Israel to Europe. They also ordered non-essential staff to depart from the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon amid growing concerns of Iranian retaliation against American interests throughout the region.

The conflict has triggered widespread travel disruptions across the Middle East, with periodic airspace closures complicating evacuation efforts. In a global alert issued Sunday, the State Department warned all U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution, noting the potential for anti-American demonstrations abroad. The escalating situation has already resulted in thousands of Americans requesting assistance to leave affected areas. Over 7,900 sought help departing Israel, and more than 1,000 asked for evacuation support from Iran.

Security measures at U.S. diplomatic facilities worldwide have intensified, with all embassies and consulates instructed to review their security posture and report back to Washington by Sunday evening.

US Evacuations Expand Across Multiple Countries

The evacuations have grown since Trump announced the strikes Saturday evening. Before the airstrikes became public, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem had already begun arranging evacuation flights for American citizens. On Saturday, 67 U.S. citizens successfully departed Israel on two government flights to Athens, Greece.

Four additional evacuation flights planned for Sunday faced cancellations due to Israeli airspace closure following the U.S. strikes on Iran. Officials are now scheduling up to six evacuation flights to Athens on Monday, plus chartered flights to Rome and Cyprus. The volatile security situation has prompted the State Department to order the departure of non-essential personnel and families from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Private American citizens wanting to leave Lebanon must utilize existing commercial services, as no government evacuation flights have been announced for the country. The department continues evacuating non-essential staff from diplomatic missions in Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq — a process that began before Israel’s military operation in Iran. U.S. personnel in Saudi Arabia received warnings to exercise increased caution and limit travel near military installations. At the same time, those in Turkey were instructed to maintain a low profile and avoid the U.S. Consulate Adana district.

Americans Trapped In Iran Face Limited Options

The situation remains particularly challenging for thousands of Americans in Iran, where the U.S. lacks a diplomatic presence. Most are dual U.S.-Iranian citizens with limited evacuation options. While over 200 Americans have successfully entered neighboring Azerbaijan since the conflict began, many remain in Iran with uncertain paths to safety. The State Department estimates approximately 700,000 Americans are in Israel, many holding dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, while thousands of Americans remain in Iran.