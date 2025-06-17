Multiple airspaces in the Middle East closed after Israel took military action against Iran via “Operation Rising Lion.” Countries that have temporarily closed their respective airspaces following the conflict escalation include Israel, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. Several have already reopened to civilian aviation.

The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) operation began on June 12 with surprise airstrikes targeting nuclear sites in Iran. The latter country’s senior military officials and research scientists were also reportedly targeted. The following day, Iran responded by launching over 100 missiles at Israel.

According to CNN, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 13 that Operation Rising Lion is “a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.” He reportedly added that the operation “will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Following Israel’s initial round of airstrikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi allegedly referred to the IDF’s attack as “a declaration of war.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Conflict In The Middle East?

Several airlines have adjusted their flight schedules and operations in response to the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict. Travelers may experience redirected, delayed, or even canceled flights to and from the Middle East. According to CBS News, Delta Air Lines has suspended flights between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Tel Aviv through August 31. United Airlines reportedly noted that flights from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Israel’s capital are suspended through at least June 30. Additionally, United flights in the opposite direction, from Tel Aviv to Newark, won’t run again until July 1 at the earliest.

Passengers of Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Syrian Airlines should double-check with their carrier to see how their travel may be impacted, if at all. According to Euronews, other airlines that are expected to experience flight disruptions in the region include flydubai, Swiss International Air Lines, Air France, KLM, Ryanair, and Wizz Air.