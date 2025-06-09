“Dangerous Animals” might’ve only hit theaters this past weekend, but it’s already stirring up jitters among horror movie lovers thanks to its chilling premise. The new arrival follows a shark-obsessed serial killer named Tucker (Jai Courtney) who embarks on a twisted journey to finish off his next victim. As he holds Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), a surfer, hostage, the on-screen stakes intensify. In a race against time, she has to discover how she’ll get free from her captor before he ritualistically feeds her to his beloved sharks.

Of course, this movie took some work with nature since the plotline is so enmeshed with ocean life. The stunning views, which contrast with Zephyr’s scary circumstances, may make viewers curious about the filming location. Here’s what we know about the Down Under destination that helped shape “Dangerous Animals.” Unsurprisingly, the area is already well-known for its vibrant aquatic life and sometimes creepy critters.

Where Was The Movie ‘Dangerous Animals’ Filmed?

As Screen Queensland confirms, “Dangerous Animals” was filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, which is also where the movie is set. As CEO Jacqui Feeney notes in a press release, “’Dangerous Animals’ is an exciting genre film that joins a slate of local screen stories including ‘Gettin’ Square’ sequel ‘Spit,’ ‘Audrey,’ ‘Black Snow’ and ‘How to Make Gravy.'”

She continued, “Screen Queensland is proud to support opportunities for our state’s talented cast, crews and creatives to bring homegrown stories to life alongside those from Hollywood. Brouhaha Entertainment has a track record of creating engaging Australian content that can resonate across borders—especially as genre films are back in demand.”

Even with such an eerie plot, “Dangerous Animals” came together with the local beauty and economy in mind. The collaboration between producers and local government was welcomed, “with this production supporting employment opportunities for 115 local cast, crew and creatives and contributing more than $10.7 million to the state’s economy,” as Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch shared.

Planning Your Trip To The Gold Coast Of Australia

(Anthony Parker/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Crucial beach and ocean scenes in “Dangerous Animals” were captured along Queensland’s Gold Coast, as 4Filming reports. The area’s beaches are iconic for their beautiful scenery and popular surf breaks.

Best Time to Visit: If hitting the water is a top priority, the best time to visit Queensland’s Gold Coast is during the fall season. Between March and May is when you can expect fewer crowds, more bearable weather and prime surfing conditions.

Transportation Options: Public transport like buses, trains, taxis and ride-sharing platforms are among the most popular ways to get around. The light rail system (G:link) or ferry are two of the most scenic ways to travel around the main tourist areas.

Sunny weather and beautiful waves are synonymous with the Gold Coast. The beloved tourist hotspot is located along southeastern Queensland. It’s popular for its plethora of cultural offerings and overall welcoming vibe. After scouting for prime filming locations, producers selected a particular beach for “Dangerous Animals” which might be recognizable to audiences who are familiar with the setting.

Per 4Filming, the main production hub for the film was Surfers Paradise Beach, which is popular for its chill vibes, shopping and nightlife culture. If fans of the film plan to visit, planning a trip during May is a great idea. As Screen Queensland confirmed, filming for the movie took place around May 2024. Capturing the same stunning views may be possible (sans the shark serial killer) during this time of year.

Things to Do: There are plenty of things to do near the popular Surfers Paradise Beach, such as the Beachfront Markets. Alternatively, if getting away from the water sounds refreshing, visiting the SkyPoint Observation Deck offers a different perspective.

Where to Eat: Since Surfers Paradise Beach is a popular tourist destination, travelers will find plenty of options to grab some good grub. For a close-by and affordable meal with stunning views, the Sandbar Surfers Paradise is a popular choice. Another recommendation is the Seascape Restaurant & Bar, which is an elegant eatery with a bistro and fine dining option (with an exceptional rooftop terrace).

Where to Stay: The Surfers Paradise Beach area is pretty much guaranteed to provide stunning views. Ultimately, the best place to stay depends on a traveler’s budget. The Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise is a five-star accommodation option with some room options that feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Alternatively, there is the Mantra on View Surfers Paradise, which also has some beautiful features, but at a more affordable rate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie “Dangerous Animals” about?

“Dangerous Animals” is about a free-spirited surfer who is abducted and sacrificed to the fishes, quite literally. Under the surface, the new release is about Zephyr’s inner strength and resilience under incredibly stressful circumstances. She’s the final girl that you’ll want to root for.

What movies are being filmed on the Gold Coast in 2025?

As reported by Gold Coast Lifestyle, there are many movies being filmed on the Gold Coast this year. Some of the top films include a remake of “Anaconda,” “Voltron” with Henry Cavill and the action thriller “Bear Country.”