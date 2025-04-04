If you’ve found yourself hooked on the recently released series, Caught, you are in for a treat. Netflix’s gripping crime drama is filled with suspense, betrayal and complex characters. The show weaves a mysterious and atmospheric story that takes viewers through breathtaking landscapes and gritty streets, all while unraveling a tangled web of secrets. Whether you’re a fan of the show’s heart-pounding chase scenes or the stunning backdrops that set the perfect tone, there’s a lot more to Caught than just its gripping plot.

The exciting part is that the filming locations themselves are just as intriguing as the storyline. From urban streets to majestic beauty, the filming spots of the latest Harlan Coben adaptation offer a perfect blend of natural beauty and a metropolitan ambiance. Whether you’re a die-hard fan eager to explore firsthand or simply someone who loves uncovering hidden gems, the filming locations of Caught offer a unique travel experience.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

(Ash Coronado/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The main character, Ema, explores Buenos Aires in the show, but particularly so in episode four. Argentinian landmarks like the Teatro Colón appear on-screen; this building is where Ema discussed the case she’s investigating with a building manager, who offers insight into his experiences with religion.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Buenos Aires is either during the spring or fall. This is when visitors can enjoy milder weather and avoid uncomfortable conditions.

Transportation Options: It is relatively easy to navigate Buenos Aires using the subway, bus or train. Overall, buses are the cheapest and usually the most convenient way to get around.

Netflix’s Caught (Atrapados) showcases Buenos Aires as a pivotal filming location which enhances the series’ urban ambiance. The aforementioned Teatro Colón – one of the world’s premier opera houses, renowned for its exceptional acoustics and grand architecture – is a standout. Additionally, the Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel was featured in passing. It is built in the elegant Beaux-Arts architectural style, providing a luxurious setting that aligns with the series’ sophisticated tone. These locations, among other places in the background, contribute to the series’ rich visual narrative. They offer fans tangible connections to the story’s urban backdrop. Buenos Aires’ rich cultural offerings are more than enough to attract visitors but the charming ambiance seals the deal.

Things to Do: Venture out to see the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes during your stay in Buenos Aires. Other local favorites include touring the Tigre Delta, or taking in the city via a hop-on-hop-off bus tour.

Where to Eat: Fogón Asado is a Michelin level restaurant in Buenos Aires serving up unforgettable BBQ. Hierro Palermo Parrilla is another popular option, though visitors seeking an affordably priced meal might prefer La Cantina Pierno.

Where to Stay: Faena Hotel Buenos Aires is a highly rated accommodation, but fans of the show can also make their trip more special by staying at the Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel

Bariloche, Argentina

(Felipe Randolfi/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: In episode three of Caught, viewers get a glimpse of local hotspots like Elefante Bariloche. This popular destination is most visible during the scene where the characters go to the skate park.

Best Time to Visit: For hiking and other outdoor activities, the best time to visit is during the spring. This period (between September and November in the Southern Hemisphere), is when the weather is not harsh and the scenery flourishes.

Transportation Options: The public bus system is the main way to navigate Bariloche. It is the cheapest and most efficient way to get around since it is pretty well organized.

For fans wondering where Caught on Netflix was filmed, Bariloche, Argentina, plays a key role in the series, providing stunning backdrops that complement the show’s intense, suspenseful scenes. Striking landscapes, including the deep blue waters of Nahuel Huapi Lake and the snow-capped peaks of the Andes, are featured throughout the series. One particularly memorable scene highlights the town’s rugged terrain as characters navigate a tense, high-stakes chase.

Beyond its role in the series, Bariloche is a dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts, situated in Patagonia. The renowned location is popular for activities like hiking, skiing and mountain biking. The charming alpine architecture of the town adds to its allure, while the surrounding forests and lakes offer opportunities to immerse in nature. Visitors can take full advantage of the stunning vistas seen in Caught. Bariloche is a place that promises both relaxation and adventure, which is a major appeal for tourism.

Things to Do: The most popular attractions in Bariloche are ones connected to the natural environment and Argentina’s stunning terrain. Visitors can take full day tours or explore a bit on their own.

Where to Eat: La Fonda del Tío and Restaurant Punto Panorámico are popular options in the area that serve local cuisine.

Where to Stay: Llao Llao Hotel and Cacique Inacayal – Lake & Spa Hotel are two accommodation options with wondrous views of Argentina.