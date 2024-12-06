Virgin Voyages’ latest unique offering is a $120,000 all-you-can-cruise annual pass.

The adults-only cruise line explained the perks of the pass in a December 3 press release. Buyers can spend up to 365 days cruising with a companion to Virgin Voyages‘ destinations via any ship within the brand’s fleet. The Virgin Voyages annual pass can be activated on January 1, February 1, March 1, or April 1, 2025. A year following the date chosen, pass holders and their guests will enjoy priority boarding, Sea Terrace rooms, and laundry service. The pass also includes unlimited Wi-Fi, a $100 bar tab credit per sailing, and specialty coffee in the morning to kick off their days.

Virgin Voyages also promises its annual pass holders an “exclusive cocktail event.”

Once the annual pass is purchased, a designated concierge will book all the itineraries the cruiser wants to go on that year. Notably, the $120,000 nonrefundable price doesn’t include additional taxes and fees.

What Else Is There To Know About The Virgin Voyages Annual Pass?

Passholders will be able to voyage on the cruise line’s Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady. They will also be able to enjoy the forthcoming Brilliant Lady ship, which will launch in September 2025, according to USA Today. Regions of Virgin Voyages’ itinerary routes span Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and more.

The annual pass is allegedly available on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested parties with the funds should act fast. The cruise line says the payment “must be made in full at the time of booking.” Virgin Voyages noted that its annual pass “will be the first cruise product to accept cryptocurrency payment option, Bitcoin.”

“I’ve always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity,” Virgin Group founder Richard Branson reportedly said in a statement. “What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special. Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year. We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”