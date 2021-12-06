Game Over: How Virgin Voyages Raised The Bar For Millennial And Gen-Z Cruisers

Two words, Virgin Voyages.

This trendy cruise line is yet another brainchild of Sir Richard Branson and his selection of travel brands. The newly launched Scarlet Lady ship began sailing just a few months ago out of Miami, and it is already raising the bar for cruising.

But, that’s kind of expected from a Virgin brand. We recently reported that Virgin introduced ‘VIP sections’ on its planes, and Branson is even launching commercial space flights after his trip earlier this year.

You can opt for a 4 or 5-night sailing that stops either in Nassau, Bahamas or Costa Maya, Mexico. All sailings spend a day at the brand’s super dope private beach club in Bimini, Bahamas.

You’re probably saying, what makes this cruise stand out from the rest, because they all have the same things, right? Not exactly.

Photo by: DeAnna Taylor

Many travelers aren’t quite ready to get back to cruising with the state of the world, and that’s totally understandable. Before you can even sail with Virgin, you must be fully vaccinated. Once you are at the cruise terminal, you must take a rapid COVID-19 test— provided by the brand— and when you receive your negative result, you are allowed to board. The results come back in less than 30-minutes.

Additionally, all the ship’s crew members are masked during the duration of your sailing, and according to the company they are also tested weekly to ensure guest safety.

If this hasn’t sold you, don’t worry, we have a few more things to tell you about the 17-deck ship. From the included Wi-Fi, so you can give your friends who backed out FOMO in real time to a high tea that will make you feel like you’re in Britain, here are 10 ways that Virgin Voyages is changing the game for cruisers— especially millennials and Gen-Z’ers.