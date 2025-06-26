“Villa Amore” is a new Hallmark movie set in a world with sun-drenched cobblestone streets and a lingering possibility of fated romance. The enchanting storyline follows a woman named ​​Liara (Eloise Mumford), who is recovering from a fresh breakup with her fiancé. She goes on her Italian honeymoon alone and impulsively buys a villa which her parents adored when they met in the same town. But after she purchases the villa for one euro, a handsome stranger informs her about the home purchase’s fine print. She must renovate the outdated home in three months or face legal repercussions.

Despite Liara’s struggle to grapple with her surroundings and a whole new world, the idyllic European landscape shines. As much as the chemistry between her and Leo (Kevin McGarry) captivates audiences, it is the breathtaking backdrop that really steals the show. The setting is steeped in Italian charm and history, but where exactly was the postcard-perfect movie captured in real life? Here’s what we know about Hallmark’s “Villa Amore” filming locations, which are just as romantic as the plot.

How Many Weeks Does It Take To Film A Hallmark Movie?

According to US Weekly, making a Hallmark movie is a much stricter process than fans may guess. As confirmed in 2021 by Forbes, the network has reached an average of around 40 movies per year. Due to the quick turnaround on projects, there may be an overlap in production times. As Hallmark star Alison Sweeney from ​​“To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever” recalls in conversation with US Weekly, “There were days where you were shooting three scenes from the first movie and the two scenes from the second movie.”

With romance and holiday films being some of their most popular projects, properly capturing the weather and ambiance is incredibly important for Hallmark. As US Weekly reports, Hallmark movies are created in a tight three-week schedule. This is the set production time, regardless of the filming location, as Sweeney confirms.

Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Villa Amore’ Filmed?

(T. Selin Erkan/Unsplash)

The Hallmark film “Villa Amore” is set in Rome, Italy and was filmed in early 2025, according to 4Filming. Since it was filmed on location, the movie brought the quintessential “passport to love” vibes to life. The story unfolds amidst the timeless charm of Italy, but viewers may be unable to distinguish what the actual filming locations are. The main production hubs were both in central areas of Rome and nearby towns. More specifically, the hills of Lazio, Ostia Antica and the Rome cityscape are recognizable “Villa Amore” filming locations. Here’s what you need to know about planning a trip to these areas!

Ostia Antica, Lazio Region, East Of Rome

Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash

Key Scenes: According to Sportskeeda, interior scenes were filmed in the small town, ​​Ostia Antica. This town provided the perfect backdrop for the villa where Liara’s parents fell in love, which she tried to rejuvenate. The local ambiance and charming estate in the hills helped to establish the setting as an authentic representation of the Italian countryside.

Best Time to Visit: Between April and May or September and October are exceptional times to visit. This is when travelers can enjoy milder weather and fewer crowds. If you plan a particularly tranquil or romantic getaway, visiting during the week may help secure a budget-friendly experience without too much overwhelm.

Transportation Options: There is about a 35-minute drive between Ostia Antica and the central parts of Rome. It is important to note that the journey to Ostia Antica is within Rome’s city limits so it is relatively cheap to get there; a train ride costs around €1.50.

Ostia Antica is well known for its ancient tourism attractions and is a popular day trip from Rome. This makes it an ideal alternative for travelers who love history and ruins but hate the crowds. This hidden gem in the countryside is an important port city with plenty to offer. For fans of the Hallmark movie “Villa Amore,” visiting Ostia Antica can be a journey to what feels like your own little world of romance. To have a complete movie-esque experience, booking a quaint villa is just what the doctor ordered.

Things to Do: Ostia Antica has many well-preserved ruins, so many travelers explore the rich history and cultural presence there. The Parco Archeologico di Ostia Antica is one of the most popular attractions. Another great opportunity for cultural exploration is The Baths of Neptune (or Terme di Nettuno).

Where to Eat: The Ristorante Monumento Dal 1884 and Arianna al Borghetto are two of the most popular eateries in Ostia Antica. These meal options offer classic Italian cuisine for lunch and dinner.

Where to Stay: The Ostia Antica Park Hotel is an affordable accommodation with some nice perks like close proximity to the airport and a pool. On the other hand, the B & B Barocchetto Romano Bed and Breakfast Ostia Lido offers a more upscale experience and more socialization opportunities for travelers.

The Countryside And Central Areas Of Rome

(Christian Dübendorfer/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As Sportskeeda confirms, the outside scenes of the villa were captured in the countryside of Rome, but some were captured in common streets. For example, moments when Liara and Leo flirtatiously walk around together. Most importantly, these outdoor scenes helped to depict Italian town life. The quaint terraced gardens and rustic farmhouses made a significant feature.

Best Time to Visit: April is typically considered the best time to visit the Italian countryside near Rome due to the mild weather. It may be tempting to book a flight during summer since it is the most popular time, but it is very hot and crowded.

Transportation Options: The travel experience to the countryside of Rome depends on where you want to go. But generally, people stay in the city’s central areas and take day trips to other areas. It is best to take the train to get to places like Lago di Bracciano, which is North of Rome. There are typically constant train rides going out from Roma Termini and Roma Ostiense, two major train stations.

This filming area created a rustic backdrop for Liara to pick up the pieces in. As 4Filming cites, Rome was the main filming location for “Villa Amore.” So many scenes were captured in the Eternal City, including the interior of the La Pasticceria di Luca. This authentic and quaint spot is a local favorite, so it is certainly worth a visit.

As Eloise Mumford (who plays Liara) shared with The Happy Place, her favorite places in Rome during filming were, “Palatine Hill, the Botanical Garden of Rome, Antico Forno Roscioli (best takeout), Emporio Centrale (the best best shop) and Il Mio Salumiere (the best butcher!).” So, those recommendations give fans somewhere to start, but if planning a packed itinerary here’s our list of some places to check out.

Things to Do: Some of the most popular things to do while visiting Rome are to visit the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain or the iconic Vatican City. These attractions are usually crowded, but if travelers avoid peak tourism times, they will get fantastic non-photo-bombed selfies.

Where to Eat: Rome excels at food because it has such a thriving culinary culture. Tonnarello | Paglia and Osteria da Fortunata are two eateries with incredibly affordable options and delicious options

Where to Stay: For visitors trying to stay close to the most popular attractions of Rome, seeking out accommodations in Centro Storico (the historic center) is ideal. The Palazzo Navona Hotel is one of the pricier options in this area, but it also has striking views and offers convenience for tourists who want to explore on foot. Alternatively, there are accommodations like Arch Rome SUITES, which are relatively affordable with charming features.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the actors in “Villa Amore”?

Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry, who play Liara and Leo, play the main roles in “Villa Amore.” Before this film, they both starred in Hallmark productions, so they are no rookies.

How much do Hallmark actors make?

According to Backstage, typical actors who play in Hallmark productions earn around $1,251 to $3,575 per week. This means that they can earn somewhere around $5,600–$24,000. That is, unless they are a big celebrity, which may swing them $65,000 per film.

How much does the average Hallmark movie cost to make?

Per Backstage, Hallmark movies usually cost less than $5 million to make. This is why they are considered low-budget films in the industry.