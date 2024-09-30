Usher is taking his longtime love of roller skating and placing it in Las Vegas in a major way. The Grammy-winning singer has joined forces with Flipper’s World, a skating apparel and experiences company, to debut Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. According to PEOPLE, the decked-out rink will be “a full-service roller skating venue” running from November into 2025.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will be at Tao Beach Day Club within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The rink will reportedly cover the beach club’s two pools, and the area’s sand will be removed. Flipper’s World CEO Eddie Bromberg and President Ariel Elazar Storch noted that the concept’s “winter residency” will be its first ever. Beginner and well-seasoned skaters, old to young, can visit Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. PEOPLE noted that Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will throw special events for adults 21 and over.

“Flipper’s is known for creating inclusive spaces in sync with our vibrant community and curated lineup of top artists and DJs that bring the joy of roller skating alive – whether you are on skates, in sneakers, or just along for the party,” noted the brands CEO and President.

What Else Is There To Know About Usher’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace In Las Vegas?

Super Bowl LVIII viewers got the witness Usher’s epic rolling skating skills during his 2024 Halftime Show. Following the Atlanta-repping singer’s performance and the Kansas City Chief’s victory, Flipper’s World threw a roller skating rink party at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club. The event, which Usher attended, was in collaboration with Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

Usher is currently on his Past Present Future Tour. The concert run has two November dates scheduled in Las Vegas, November 15 and 16. The 2024 tour follows the musician’s viral My Way Las Vegas residency which ran from July 2022 to December 2023. The latter included 100 celebrity-filled shows.

Usher revealed in 2023 that his real estate portfolio now includes a Las Vegas home. The 45-year-old father of four, currently married to Jenn Goicoechea, shared that he rooted himself there to “accommodate” his family.