The Only Black-Owned Skating Rink In Charlotte Is Owned By Three Women

There’s a new Black-owned skating rink coming to Charlotte that is unlike any other skating experience you’ve probably had.

Rollin’ CLT is an outdoor skating rink and lounge that will offer rotating food trucks, a hookah bar, skate rentals, and a live DJ.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to open up a skating rink because we don’t currently have any in Charlotte. Everything else is on the outskirts,” co-founder Kendria Holmes tells Travel Noire, who says this is something she has been thinking about since 2016.

Holmes met her now business partner, Brandi Fox, who also shared the same passion in 2018. Two years later, Holmes met Sh’niqua Ussery, and together the three women decided to make their dreams of opening a Black-owned skating rink in Queen City a reality.

Photo Credit: Rollin’ CLT Co-Founders

Beginning Labor Day Weekend, Rollin’ CLT will begin as an outdoor experience where it’s not just about skating.

“We’ll have some game trucks, board games, card games, different types of vendors,” Holmes added. “We’re really bringing an experience to the city that’s not like anything else.”

As of now, Rollin’ CLT will be available on the weekends outdoors.

Ticket prices range from $11 to $22. Customers can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $3.

“Friday and Saturday nights will be our adult night sessions, and Sundays will our family sessions where you can bring children,” said Holmes.

If you want to have your own party with Rollin’ CLT, Holmes says the women are prepared to pull up for customers for private parties.

While 2021 is aimed to get residents’ in Charlotte’s palettes wet, they plan to launch an indoor brick-and-mortar in 2022.

For more information about Rollin’ CLT, visit the website or follow the Rollin’ crew on Instagram.