The US State Department intensified its warning against travel to Iran with a fresh advisory specifically targeting Iranian Americans. During a press conference, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce unveiled a new awareness campaign highlighting the “continuing severe risks” associated with visiting Iran. The advisory emphasizes that Iran does not recognize dual nationality, routinely denying consular services to detained US citizens, a critical concern for Iranian Americans.

This escalated warning comes amid ongoing tensions following recent military exchanges between Iran, Israel, and the United States, including “Operation Rising Lion” conducted by Israel on June 13 and the subsequent US “Operation Midnight Hammer” on June 22. Both operations targeted Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow, triggering retaliatory missile strikes from Iran against Israel and a US airbase in Qatar.

“Do not travel to Iran,” Bruce stated emphatically, “especially those of you who are dual citizens who have Iranian heritage. It is not safe for anyone.”

Growing Security Concerns For Americans Traveling To Iran

The heightened travel advisory reflects serious security concerns for Americans considering travel to Iran. Without consular access, detained US citizens face significant challenges obtaining assistance or protection if they encounter legal troubles while in Iran. This risk is particularly acute for dual nationals, who Iran considers solely as Iranian citizens regardless of their American passports.

The current situation represents an escalation in the longstanding tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. The June operations resulted in casualties among Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leadership and nuclear scientists, with Iran condemning these actions as violations of international law and the UN Charter. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has indicated readiness for dialogue while noting trust-building challenges stemming from previous US and Israeli actions.

The State Department’s message remains unambiguous — Americans should avoid all travel to Iran, with particular emphasis on the risks faced by those with Iranian heritage or dual citizenship. While diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, the travel risks remain substantial and immediate.