Have you ever received a gift card for a store you rarely visit or a restaurant that doesn’t suit your taste? United Airlines has introduced a game-changing solution to transform those unused gift cards into your next adventure. The MileagePlus Gift Card Exchange Program lets you convert unwanted gift cards into frequent flyer miles, bringing your next getaway within reach.

How You Can Exchange Your Unwanted Gift Cards For Miles

United’s Gift Card Exchange Program is designed with simplicity and convenience in mind. MileagePlus members can visit United’s website’s “trade gift card” section to initiate the exchange process. The system is straightforward: for every $25 in gift card value, members receive 670 United MileagePlus miles. This means a $50 gift card translates to 1,330 miles, while a $100 card nets an impressive 2,660 miles.

The process is entirely digital, eliminating the need to mail physical gift cards. Members select the merchant’s name from a list of participating retailers and enter the card’s balance. The system then presents an offer detailing the miles available in exchange for the card’s value. Once accepted, the transaction is typically processed immediately, though some may take up to five business days to complete.

The program’s appeal lies in its extensive list of participating retailers. Gift cards from popular brands such as American Eagle, Best Buy, Cheesecake Factory, GameStop, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn, Starbucks, Target, and Walmart are all eligible for exchange. Interestingly, even gift cards from competing airlines like American Airlines and Southwest can be traded for United miles, allowing brand-loyal travelers to consolidate their rewards.

Potential Travel Opportunities

To understand the program’s value, consider this: a one-way flight from New York (EWR) to Orlando (MCO) can cost as little as 9,100 MileagePlus miles. By exchanging gift cards worth approximately $350, you could fund that ticket and turn unused plastic into an unforgettable travel experience.

Benefits And Considerations

The Gift Card Exchange Program offers several advantages:

No Exchange Limits : Members can trade an unlimited number of gift cards.

: Members can trade an unlimited number of gift cards. Avoid Hidden Fees : This is a great way to use gift cards that might otherwise expire or accumulate fees.

: This is a great way to use gift cards that might otherwise expire or accumulate fees. Travel Flexibility: Consolidate miles for greater travel opportunities.

While the program offers a convenient way to turn unwanted gifts into travel opportunities, it’s essential to evaluate the exchange rate. Depending on the gift card’s value, it might be more cost-effective to use it for its original purpose or sell it through other platforms.