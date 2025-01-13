Starting 2025 with new travel goals means ditching the old and upgrading to items that will make life in the air or on the road painless. Part of traveling is taking in the bad with the good. Sometimes, we’re forced to go with the flow when there are cancellations, delays, and everything in between.

While we can’t predict or control what could go wrong, preparation is in our power. Buying the right travel gear and gadgets ahead of time is a small gesture that could make a significant difference on the travel days that test every fiber of your being. It could also transform a good travel day into a great and effortless one.

The good news is that the best innovative travel gear for 2025 is affordable. Travel Noire has compiled a list of the 10 most innovative travel gadgets and gear for your 2025 travel adventures.

10 Innovative Travel Gadgets And Gear For Your 2025 Goals

Handsfree Travel Phone Holder, MiiKARE

If you’re traveling in economy, you know spaces feel like they’re getting smaller and smaller. Keeping your essentials — such as snacks, a laptop, and a phone — on the tray table can be challenging. MiiKARE’s Handsfree Travel Phone Holder clears up space at your seat. The holder easily attaches to the back seat or tray table, allowing you to free up your hands and space.

Price at time of publish: $11.48

Accessories included: Phone Holder

Capacity: The base clamp fits any FLAT objects up to 1.57 inches in thickness.

Power: N/A

Dimensions: 1.65 x 1.45 x 3.86 inches

Pros: Compact phone holder can be carried easily.

The phone mount features adjustable joints and a 360-degree rotation design, allowing you to position your device at the ideal viewing angle.

Cons: Holder does not support iPads or large tablets.

USB to USB C Adapter 4 Pack, Elebase

As technology evolves, it can be hard to keep up with which charger is needed for your device. There’s so much to remember between USB-A, USB, and USB-C. With Elebase’s 4-pack Adapter, you don’t have to worry about whether you have the proper charger. Simply plug the adapter into your device’s USB-A port, and you can instantly connect your device if you’re missing the correct connection interface.

Price at time of publish: $9.99

Accessories included: ‎USB-C female to USB male adapter (4 pieces)

Capacity: Four different adapters for four different devices.

Power: Charging speed is determined by the voltage of the power source. Charging may fail when the voltage is below a certain threshold.

Dimensions: ‎15.99 x 8.99 x 1 inches

Pros: Fully capable of charging devices and duplicating files

Can be seamlessly integrated with USB-C earphones, wireless network adapters, and SD card adapters

Charges tablets

Cons: Adapters are unsuitable for video exportation and cannot be used with cables, adapters, or docking stations that provide video output, except webcams

Laptop charging is not supported

Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter & Receiver For Two Devices, MEE Audio

When the airlines are stingy with headphones or downright don’t offer any, you will be glad that you were smart enough to purchase MEE Audio’s Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter and Receiver. You can easily stream wireless audio from in-flight entertainment systems to up to two AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones. It includes a 3.5mm cable and a 2-prong adapter for international flights.

Price at time of publish: $59.99

Accessories included: Wireless Audio Transmitter & Receiver. It includes a 3.5mm cable and a two-prong adapter for international flights. 1 C battery

Capacity: Two Bluetooth headphone devices.

Power: N/A

Dimensions: ‎5.12 x 3.15 x 1.22 inches

Pros: Compatible with all audio devices with a 3.5mm audio input or output, including in-flight entertainment systems, cars, and more

Features a rechargeable battery

Cons: Supports connecting to only two Bluetooth headphones or speakers at once

Rechargeable Toothbrush Sanitizer Cover, YourMate

Who knew a toothbrush cover could give the same feeling you get when walking past the airport security line with TSA PreCheck in hand? One of the most anticipated travel items of 2025 is the rechargeable toothbrush sanitizer cover — and it’s worth the hype.

The cover eliminates 99% of grime from your toothbrush, helping you maintain excellent oral care. Using UVC technology, it ensures you can say goodbye to concerns about unclean toothbrushes during your journey.

Price at time of publish: $17.99

Accessories included: Magnetic Toothbrush Holder, USB Charger

Capacity: 500 mAh battery capacity

Power: N/A

Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 2 inches

Pros: Compact

Rechargeable

Cons: Fits only manual toothbrushes; electric toothbrushes are not compatible

Nexode Pro Compact USB C Charger Flat, UGREEN

UGREEN has launched a new charging series that’s ultra-slim and allows travelers to pack less. Equipped with more advanced technology and professional chargers, this next-generation charger can be used interchangeably at home or on the go. It’s a portable charger and a wall charger in one device. What’s even better for people who run out of power quickly is that it charges devices faster than anything else in its product line. A MacBook Air 13-inch can be charged from 0% to 51% in 30 minutes.

Price at time of publish: $55.99

Accessories included: Nexode Pro Series charger

Capacity: Three fast-charging ports for three devices

Power: 65W Max Power

Dimensions: ‎ 3.35 x 1.93 x 0.59 inches

Pros: Fast charging

Eliminates the need to pack both a portable charger and a wall charger

Cons: Can only charge three devices at once

Travel Power Strip with Charging Station, Beeiker

Sometimes there’s not enough outlet space between airports and in-flight charging stations. You can maximize your charging options in this situation with Beeiker’s Travel Power Strip.

By adding it to one outlet, you’ll have access to four additional outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB ports. It’s also a great way to make a few friends if you choose to share your charging space.

Price at time of publish: $20.00

Accessories included: Charging strip

Capacity: Four outlets, six USB/USB-C ports

Power: 125V

Dimensions: ‎5.2 x 3.2 x 0.04 inches

Pros: Surge protector outlet is made of a fire-resistant PC shell and features built-in security modules to safeguard electronic devices from power surges

Cons: Type-C port does not support MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or other laptops requiring 14-22V charging voltage

Water Flosser — Mini Cordless Portable Oral Irrigator, Synhope

Say goodbye to your bulky water flosser — Synhope has made it easy to leave it at home. Its compact water flosser is designed with a telescopic water tank and an integrated storage nozzle, making it much smaller than similar products. It’s also easy and convenient to carry in a front pocket, purse, or book bag.

Price at time of publish: $34.99

Accessories included: Water flosser, four replacement jet nozzles, USB cable, instruction manual

Capacity: 1200 Times/Min High Frequency Pulse

Power: 140 PSI strong water pressure

Dimensions: ‎5.78 inches X 4.88 inches

Pros: Offers high-pressure water pulses at 1,200 times per minute and 140 PSI intense water pressure, providing a convenient and effective way to floss and remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas

Improves gum health

Cons: Limited to three cleaning modes: soft, pulse, and strong

WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, Sony

On days when you’re traveling and want to focus on your thoughts, music, or entertainment, Sony’s Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones are among the best all-around options. Not only do they provide excellent noise cancellation, but they are also extremely comfortable, allowing you to wear them for hours without discomfort.

The headphones also feature quick-charging capability and offer up to 30 hours of battery life, making them ideal for long trips.

Price at time of publish: $348

Accessories included: Wireless headphones, cable, protective case

Capacity: N/A

Power: 2.4 GHz

Dimensions: ‎7.27 x 3.03 x 9.94 inches

Pros: Active noise cancellation

Up to 30 hours of battery life

Fast charging

Cons: Not water-resistant

The Weekend Bag, BÉIS

If you’re an over-packer, this bag is for you. If you’re a light packer, this bag is also for you. BÉIS designed its iconic Weekend Bag to take the hassle out of packing for your getaway. Whether you’re traveling for a quick trip or need another bag for the extra stuff, this bag can be as versatile as needed.

One standout feature is the bottom shoe compartment, which maximizes packing space. The bag also includes a zipper pocket on the back that converts into a trolley sleeve, allowing it to fit securely over your luggage handle.

Price at time of publish: $108

Accessories included: Bag, straps

Capacity: 49 liters

Power: N/A

Dimensions: 16 inches (H) x 19 inches (W) x 10 inches (D)

Pros: Shoe compartment optimizes packing space

Equipped with a trolley pass-through for attaching to a suitcase

Cons: Does not roll; must be carried, which can become heavy depending on how it’s packed

Blast Quick Access 28L-38L Carry-On Travel Backpack, Bagsmart

If you’re looking for a travel bag you can wear on your back, Bagsmart’s Black Quick Access Backpack is an easy “yes” for 2025. Don’t let its size fool you — the backpack features several compartments that make packing and organizing a breeze.

The main compartment has a wide opening, and the bag includes a 180-degree laptop compartment for seamless security checks. With six pockets providing additional dedicated space, you’ll enjoy less clutter and better organization.

Price at time of publish: $69.99

Accessories included: Padded straps

Capacity: Approximately 28 liters before expansion, 38 liters after expansion

Power: N/A Dimensions: Before expansion : 28 liters, 12.2 x 16.5 x 8.1 inches (31 x 42 x 20.5 cm)

: 28 liters, 12.2 x 16.5 x 8.1 inches (31 x 42 x 20.5 cm) After expansion: 38 liters, 12.2 x 16.5 x 10 inches (31 x 42 x 25.5 cm)

Pros: Complies with personal item size regulations for most airlines

Includes a shoe compartment

Features compression straps