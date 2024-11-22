Most travelers hate the thought of a delayed or canceled flight. However, it’s important to know what to do in case either happens, especially during the hectic holiday travel season.

Significant tips include knowing the policies of the airline you’re flying with and receiving notifications about your flight before you even get to the airport. Having as much information as possible could help save time and money if you avoid an unnecessary trip to the airport. Moreover, knowing a carrier’s specific policies for flight delays and cancelations will empower you to get what you’re entitled to or streamline the rest of your travel experience.

What To Know About Delayed Flights

In October, the Department of Transportation (DOT) implemented a mandate for all United States airlines regarding delayed flights. The rule states that if a flight is “significantly delayed” or changed, the airline must offer an “automatic refund” to the flyer if they choose not to take an alternate flight. Also, the refunds must be issued to the flyer’s original payment method regardless of whether the customer explicitly asks for their compensation.

A significant delay is considered after three hours for a domestic flight or six hours for an international flight, regardless of whether it’s a departure or arrival. A significant change, which would also prompt a refund, includes departures or arrivals from a different airport, increases in the number of connecting flights, and other instances.

According to the DOT, all major U.S.-based carriers have committed to rebooking passengers at no additional cost for significant delays that the airline could have avoided. Additionally, all major U.S.-based carriers have committed to offering flyers a meal or meal voucher if a delay is three hours or more.

The majority of U.S.-based carriers (all of the major 10 besides Frontier Airlines) will provide ground transportation to and from a hotel, and accommodations, if an overnight delay will impact the flyer.

What To Know About Canceled Flights

The DOT’s rules that went into effect in October also impact flight cancelations. If the airline doesn’t rebook you, or you do not accept the rebooking (or alternative compensation), you are entitled to an automatic refund regardless of whether you explicitly ask for one.

All major U.S.-based carriers have committed to rebooking passengers at no additional cost for canceled flights that they could have avoided. Additionally, all major U.S.-based airlines have committed to offering flyers a meal or meal voucher if they are made to wait three hours or longer for their new flight.

The majority of U.S.-based carriers (all of the major 10 besides Frontier Airlines) will provide ground transportation to and from a hotel, as well as accommodations, if the flyer is impacted by an overnight cancelation.

What Else Should Flyers Know Ahead Of This Year’s Holiday Travel?

Flyers of U.S.-based carriers are also entitled to refunds if their baggage is significantly delayed. In that instance, a refund would be issued if luggage isn’t delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight’s gate arrival, or up to 30 hours of an international flight’s gate arrival.