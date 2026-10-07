When a cousin plans a milestone birthday in Barbados or college friends set a wedding date in Mexico, guests start weighing flights, hotel blocks and paid time off. The same planning follows a family reunion in Atlanta or a team conference in Lisbon, and many guests now book far more time than the event requires.

American Express Travel gave the habit a name, “Miles on Milestones,” in its 2026 Global Travel Trends Report. The report found that two-thirds of global respondents planned to travel this year to celebrate a milestone for someone else.

For these travelers, the ceremony, party or keynote sets the destination and the dates. The days around it become a separate trip with its own pace and priorities, shaped around each guest’s budget, interests and travel companions. Some fly in days ahead of the rehearsal dinner, while others stay on well after the last toast.

Why Travelers Are Extending Milestone Trips In 2026

American Express based its findings on a Morning Consult poll of more than 8,000 adults in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The poll ran between December 30, 2025, and January 14, 2026. Among respondents taking a milestone trip this year, 82% planned to build extra days around the main celebration. Within that group, 72% planned to add at least three to four days. The same survey found that 80% of global respondents planned to take as many or more international trips in 2026 as they did the year before.

Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said in the company’s announcement that the report shows travelers “being incredibly intentional about how they spend their vacation time this year.” The survey covered respondents with at least $50,000 in income, or the local equivalent, who typically travel at least once a year.

The Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study, which surveyed nearly 17,000 couples who married in 2024, found that 18% described their celebration as a destination wedding. Among international destination weddings in the study, 34% took place in the Mexico and Baja region.

Should You Arrive Early Or Stay After the Event?

Flying from New York to Lisbon means crossing several time zones before the conference, wedding or reunion begins, which makes the days before the event useful for adjusting before the schedule gets underway. The CDC Yellow Book reports that travelers adjust at about one hour per day after flying east and 1.5 hours per day after flying west, so some guests may still be adjusting several days after arrival.

Adding personal days at the front of the trip gives them more time to settle in before the first session or ceremony. The CDC also advises shifting sleep toward the destination time zone two to three days before departure. The days before a destination wedding can also absorb plans that might otherwise require another trip. The Knot suggests holding the bachelor or bachelorette party at the destination during those early days, allowing the group to combine both occasions into one journey.

Trips closer to home leave more freedom to place the extra days after the event. New York and Atlanta share the same time zone, while Barbados runs one hour ahead of the East Coast in winter and matches New York when the U.S. East Coast observes daylight saving time. Without jet lag to manage, guests can stay on after the reunion, birthday or wedding instead.

More than 2,000 meeting attendees, planners and third-party meeting professionals in the United States and Canada answered an Atlantis Paradise Island survey about conference travel. Of those, 67% said they were likely to extend a business trip or bring family before or after a meeting, and 65% of those planning an extension said they would bring adult companions.

How Travelers Carve Out Solo And Couple Time After Group Events

Welcome parties, ceremonies, brunches and shared meals tend to fill the calendar at a destination wedding or family reunion. Among global respondents extending a milestone trip, American Express found that 51% wanted more quality time with family and friends. Exploring a new destination drew 45%, and the same share wanted to experience the location in their own way.

Nearly 42% of respondents who extend a milestone trip plan to stay in the same location or somewhere nearby. The Knot reports that some newlyweds now take a short “minimoon” near the wedding site and save a longer honeymoon for later. One example it gives is a few days in Punta Mita after a ceremony in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit.

In the American Express survey, 84% of millennial and Gen Z respondents said milestone trips give them the freedom to visit destinations they would not normally prioritize. Birthdays were the most common reason for a milestone trip in this group, cited by 40% of millennial and Gen Z respondents.