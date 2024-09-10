Anisa Carty’s “magical and special” birthday weekend at The Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah, was a full-on ode to her High School Musical 2 childhood dreams.

The Orlando, Florida-based traveler blogger and founder of the Creative Dance Outlet briefly recapped her trip in an August 27 TikTok that now has over 1.2 million views. The Disney fan’s wholesome and cute clip was set to “You Are the Music in Me.” The song was sung by High School Musical 2’s lead characters, Gabriella and Troy, played by Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.

Anisa’s video included recognizable shots where scenes from the movie were filmed. She also included clips of herself and her cousin enjoying themselves and letting loose on Utah’s stunning terrain. The two recreated some of the Disney movie’s iconic song and dance numbers in other posts.

Fellow TikTok users loved seeing Anisa get her life and fulfill her High School Musical 2 dreams. In the comments, they shared their happiness for the birthday girl and a bit of envy for her vacation.

One person said, “Now this is my kinda trip. Let’s relive our childhood as adults because we have adult money now!”

“Waittt! I need to gooooo. I was obsessed with High School Musical growing up,” another said.

Meanwhile, one commenter added, “Now I gotta go for my 29th just to perform ‘Bet On It.'”

How Was Anisa’s Experience At The Inn at Entrada?

The fervent High School Musical 2 fan stayed in a studio suite and was surprised by its spaciousness. She said the lodging felt like a “mini Airbnb,” as it included its own kitchen, garage, and patio. Her footage also showed her suite’s fireplace and a large sit-in bathroom tub.

Anisa said the resort’s staff was welcoming. As far as The Inn at Entrada’s grounds, the TikToker described them as “quiet,” “peaceful,” and as if she and her cousin had the resort to themselves.

Adding to the festive nature of her movie-themed birthday getaway, the resort gave Anisa a High School Musical 2 scavenger hunt sheet. The list likely helped her visit all the iconic spots where scenes from the 2007 Disney hit were filmed.

“The trip was so special and healing for my inner child,” Anisa recapped in an August 29 TikTok. “I definitely cried every single night while I was there out of happiness. This place was definitely a 10 out of 10 and I hope I can come back to relive my High School Musical dreams.”