The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands. The warning urges American travelers to exercise increased caution due to crime and strict firearm regulations. This update comes a year after several American tourists were arrested and detained for unknowingly carrying ammunition into the British Overseas Territory.

Over the past year, multiple American tourists have been detained under the islands’ strict firearm laws, which carry severe penalties. Some travelers were unaware that bullets or cartridges from previous gun-related activities in the U.S. remained in their luggage. Despite the unintentional nature of these infractions, the Turks and Caicos Firearms Ordinance enforces harsh penalties, including a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years.

U.S. State Department’s Advisory And Recommendations

Turks and Caicos officials have maintained a strict stance on firearm-related offenses. They emphasize that the law applies to all individuals, regardless of nationality. The Attorney General’s Chambers and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have reiterated that violations will not be excused based on lack of knowledge.

It took months before the courts heard the cases of some arrested Americans. For many, even a single bullet found in luggage led to lengthy legal battles and significant jail time. In response to these incidents, the U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory on March 4, 2025. Travelers should carefully inspect their bags before flying to the islands to ensure they are not unknowingly carrying prohibited items.

According to the advisory, even a single bullet in luggage can lead to arrest, fines, and potential imprisonment. The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) also issued a separate travel warning, urging U.S. gun owners to avoid visiting the islands altogether due to the harsh penalties.

Impact On Turks And Caicos’ Tourism

The enforcement of these strict gun laws has sparked controversy among American travelers. Many express concern about potential legal risks. Some travel experts now warn visitors to be extra cautious about local laws when traveling to the Caribbean.

Furthermore, the arrests of multiple Americans over ammunition-related offenses have led to fear and hesitation among potential tourists. Many affected families have spoken out. They have continued to share their experiences to warn others about the consequences of unknowingly carrying ammunition into Turks and Caicos.