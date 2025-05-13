Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is making headlines for all the right reasons after a heartwarming interaction with a fellow passenger on a recent United Airlines flight. The former Colorado star and Heisman Trophy winner left a lasting impression on Sandy Hawkins Combs, who had no idea she was sitting next to a future NFL sensation until other passengers began approaching him.

Combs shared her experience in a Facebook post that quickly went viral, praising Hunter for his exceptional manners and down-to-earth personality. The young athlete offered to help her with her bag, addressed her as “ma’am,” and engaged in pleasant conversation throughout the flight. What stood out most to Combs wasn’t Hunter’s athletic achievements but his genuine humility and respectful demeanor, qualities that have endeared him to fans. This chance meeting between Hunter and Combs happened as she was flying home from Denver.

Travis Hunter Shows MVP-Worthy Manners On Flight

“Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson – so polite,” Combs wrote in her viral Facebook post. It wasn’t until fellow passengers began approaching Hunter for photos that Combs realized her seatmate was someone special. “I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey,” she recounted.

Hunter’s impression on Combs extended beyond their brief encounter. She expressed her newfound support for the Jacksonville Jaguars, writing, “He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets.” The Jacksonville Jaguars invested heavily to secure Hunter in the draft, trading up for the No. 2 pick by parting with the No. 5 overall pick, No. 36, No. 126, and a 2026 first-round pick.