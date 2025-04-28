Former NFL cornerback Josh Gordy has traded his cleats for campfires, creating a welcoming haven for Black RV enthusiasts in Georgia. His new venture, Warthen RV Park, sits in the heart of Washington County. It is a serene escape tailored to the needs of Black campers seeking community and comfort in the great outdoors.​

Black Enterprise reports that Gordy’s inspiration came from a Facebook group called “African Americans Who RV and Camp,” where members shared their experiences and challenges in finding inclusive camping spaces. “There was a social Facebook group, ‘African Americans who RV and camp.’ That just got the wheels spinning,” Gordy said.

Recognizing the lack of representation in traditional RV parks, Gordy envisioned a space where Black campers could feel at home. He transformed a 23-acre property into Warthen RV Park, designed to foster connection and relaxation.​

Josh Gordy’s Warthen RV Park

Warthen RV Park offers more than just parking spots for RVs. It features amenities like nature trails, communal fire pits, and event spaces that encourage social interaction and cultural celebration. Gordy aims to create a community where Black campers can share experiences and build lasting memories. “We want you to leave better than you came,” Gordy emphasized.

Historical and societal barriers have long discouraged many Black Americans from enjoying outdoor recreation. Warthen RV Park aims to change that narrative by providing a safe and inclusive environment. Further, Gordy believes that by offering a space where Black campers can connect with nature and each other, he can help foster a renewed appreciation for the outdoors within the community.

“Studies are showing people are just burned out and going through a lot, and if we can be that place to let them come and be themselves, relax with other like-minded folk in the RV community, that’s what it’s all about,” Gordy said. ​

A Growing Movement

The establishment of Warthen RV Park aligns with a growing movement to diversify outdoor spaces. Organizations and individuals nationwide are working to make nature more accessible and welcoming to people of color. Gordy’s initiative adds momentum to this effort, highlighting the importance of representation and inclusivity in all areas of recreation.​

As Warthen RV Park continues to grow, Gordy envisions hosting cultural events, educational workshops, and wellness retreats that cater to the interests of Black campers. He hopes the park will serve as a model for other inclusive outdoor spaces across the nation.