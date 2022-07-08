RV Travel Is A Great And Cost Effective Alternative To Booking Flights And Hotels

Travelers chose recreational vehicles (RVs) and road trips during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed them to travel while practicing social distancing. RVs allowed people to take road trips and travel at a time when air travel was restricted. The vehicles are great for camping and exploring the outdoors and they come with beds and bathrooms.

Two years later and Americans are still fans of RV travel, this time as an alternative to booking a hotel.

“The demand for RV’s are still pretty high. It has tapered off somewhat but people still want to vacation,” says William Schams, General Manager at PleasureLand RV Center to ABC News 19.

Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash

