25 Black-Owned Campgrounds Across The United States

Back in June 2021, TravelNoire featured the story of one of the first Black-owned campgrounds in North Carolina, called Coble’s Landing.

But the story of the Southeast’s first Black-owned nature preserve is a story of resilience in and of itself. Even as COVID-19 raged on and travel was all but halted, founders (and married couple) Rex and Shawanda Coble saw their business thrive.

“Since we are outdoors, we provided a safe option for fun during COVID, especially when it got warmer,” Rex Coble told TravelNoire. “People were able to enjoy time with their loved ones without too many restrictions, and we had ample space for any social distancing. The hardest part of creating the space during COVID was when it came to the construction and development — things out pushed back a little, but we were able to stay on track with help from other family and friends and the community.”

Currently, billing itself as a “multipurpose compound,” Coble’s Landing offers unique outdoor experiences specifically designed for Black families to feel more comfortable in the outdoor space. Fishing, camping, and hiking are all on the menu, but there are also ATV and bike trails, as well as an outdoor gazebo space that can be rented out for family reunions and other parties. In the future, Coble’s Landing will offer cabins and RVs for rent and are currently in the end phases of building a sustainable community garden.

This success story inspired us to look for other Black-owned campgrounds in the United States, and the good news is, there are at least 25 of them that are open and ready for business. Most of the information we were able to find comes courtesy of their websites, as well as this online resource.

We encourage you to patronize these Black-owned campgrounds, and of course, be sure to check all of their COVID-19 safety protocols before planning your trip.