25 Black-Owned Campgrounds Across The United States
Back in June 2021, TravelNoire featured the story of one of the first Black-owned campgrounds in North Carolina, called Coble’s Landing.
But the story of the Southeast’s first Black-owned nature preserve is a story of resilience in and of itself. Even as COVID-19 raged on and travel was all but halted, founders (and married couple) Rex and Shawanda Coble saw their business thrive.
“Since we are outdoors, we provided a safe option for fun during COVID, especially when it got warmer,” Rex Coble told TravelNoire. “People were able to enjoy time with their loved ones without too many restrictions, and we had ample space for any social distancing. The hardest part of creating the space during COVID was when it came to the construction and development — things out pushed back a little, but we were able to stay on track with help from other family and friends and the community.”
Currently, billing itself as a “multipurpose compound,” Coble’s Landing offers unique outdoor experiences specifically designed for Black families to feel more comfortable in the outdoor space. Fishing, camping, and hiking are all on the menu, but there are also ATV and bike trails, as well as an outdoor gazebo space that can be rented out for family reunions and other parties. In the future, Coble’s Landing will offer cabins and RVs for rent and are currently in the end phases of building a sustainable community garden.
This success story inspired us to look for other Black-owned campgrounds in the United States, and the good news is, there are at least 25 of them that are open and ready for business. Most of the information we were able to find comes courtesy of their websites, as well as this online resource.
We encourage you to patronize these Black-owned campgrounds, and of course, be sure to check all of their COVID-19 safety protocols before planning your trip.
Southeast Platinum Riderz
366 Osierfield Drive
Fitzgerald, GA 31750
(904)673-2819
Over 100 acres, 80 RV hookups include water and electricity, a pavilion, ATV, and horse-riding trails. Visit their Facebook page here.
Mujeres Valley Campground
11 Mujeres Valley Road
Fence Lake, NM 87315
(505) 433-1181
MVC is a 20-acre sustainable & cannabis-friendly campground that is tucked up against large private properties owned by the owners and Bureau of Land Management land. There are open spaces, private spaces, and community spaces available on the grounds, with walkways outlined in ancient trees and volcanic rocks.
Camp Kupugani
6644 W White Eagle Rd
Leaf River, IL 61047
(815) 713-4110
Camp Kupugani is a multicultural summer camp for young women and young men, in girls-only, boys-only, and blended sessions, with an emphasis on teaching them to recognize and eliminate stereotypes.
G&R CAMPGROUND
4075 Gun & Rod Club Road
Houston, Delaware 19954
(302) 398-8108
owner@gnrcampground.com
“ESTABLISHED in 1997, we are a family-owned campground with a twist. We not only offer year-round camping, but we also have a 10,000 sq ft Activity Hall for private functions, and we provide catering on grounds,” reads the campsite’s official website.
Geer's Royal Kingdom
Richmond, VA
20 Acre campsite ready to enjoy. Peace and quiet are great commodities on the outer edge of Richmond, Virginia. There is a creek that runs through 5 acres of woodlands.
Seaside View Campground
48593 Sea Side View Road
Ridge, Maryland 20680
(301) 872-4141
Away from the city noise and out in the nature with a SPECTACULAR “Seaside View” the campground has been a home away from home to many Black families since 1969!
Middleton Place Bed And Breakfast
8420 Garners ferry Rd Hopkins, SC 29061
(704) 651-4220
“If you’re looking for a nice, comfortable place to host a party or if you’re visiting family and need a place to stay, we have the perfect home-style place for you called Middleton Place. We now rent brand-new RVs to sleep in while on our Properties,” reads the campgrounds’ official website.
Sleeps 4-6 $150-$175 per night
Bomax Ranch and Retreat
3060 Lacy Rd SW
Crawfordville, GA 30631
(404) 788-0307
53 acres of pure outdoor fun, nestled in Crawfordville, GA. A perfectly secluded location to enjoy glamping/camping, nature trails for hiking and horseback riding, or whatever your outdoor needs may be.
Buckhorn Veterans Park
9001 Sullivan Road.
Kenly, North Carolina 27542
COL. (Ret) Willie C. Jordan
(520) 456-7985
Jatobia (Toby) Jordan
(252) 578-9955
Buckhorn Veterans Park provides entertainment to RV and horse enthusiasts, fishermen, hunters, hikers, and picnickers. Nestled along a beautiful 26-mile horse trail; while you ride, we provide trailer security, RV electrical hook-ups, RV parking, and entertainment beneath a state-of-the-art gazebo.
Laurel Lake Camping Resort
80 Robert E.Blair Memorial Highway
Corbin, KY 40701
(606) 526-7876
We are a privately owned and operated camping resort, only minutes from Laurel Lake & Lake Cumberland. We offer primitive & glamping tents sites, cabins & RV full hookup sites. Country café is available, gift shop, and tons of fun activates & amenities.
Nu Generation Farm Park
466 Henry T. Graves Road
Yanceyville, North Carolina 27379
(336) 514-0360
https://www.nugenerationfarmpark466.com/
Promoting Unity in the Community! An ideal place for outdoor/indoor activities, celebrations, and relaxation.
Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard
332 Axtell Ridgeway Rd
Norlina, NC 27563
(252) 529-9002
Located in beautiful Warren County, North Carolina near the town of Ridgeway, we are a small family-owned and operated farm and vineyard. RV and Tent camping is available by booking directly.
Big Black Camp Out
Little Sandy Creek Road
Toomsboro, Georgia 31090
(478)353-3455
hello@bigblackcampout.com
Bringing Black campers together on our private Black-owned land for primitive camping & events in Toomsboro, Georgia.
Kayaneh’s Sunset Ranch
1690 Stockmar Road
Villa Rica, Georgia 30180
(770) 325-5284
hello@sunsetranch.farm
KSR is a rustic, yet refined ranch/event venue located in Villa Rica, GA. Nestled among fragrant, soaring pines and wrapped around a 2-acred pond, this quiet oasis provides a splendid backdrop for a beautiful and memorable event.
Warthen RV Park
9470 S Sparta Davisboro Rd
Warthen, GA 31094
(478)348-3227
warthenrvpark@gmail.com
We are open year-round. Make Warthen RV Park your Middle Georgia weekend getaway. If you are looking to get away from it all, the Warthen RV Park can satisfy your needs. Enjoy our walking trails, dedicated tent site area, and local fishing(10-min drive away). Not to mention acres and acres of open land to enjoy those ATVs. This quiet and relaxing park will make your stay enjoyable, whether short or long-term stays.
Cook's Lake RV Resort & Campground
4249 N Watkins St
Memphis, TN 38127
(901) 570-3595
RV Parking Memphis, campground in Memphis, monthly RV parking and camping, weekly RV parking, overnight parking, pull-thru sites.
Time Away RV Resort
160 Summer Dale Lane
Lincoln, Alabama 35096
(260)740-6628
timeawayrvresort@gmail.com
Time Away RV Resort is a 225 site 13 acre RV campground resort that opened in early June 2021.
Full Life Journey Farm
4299 W Hoover Rd
Reva, VA 22735
(301) 537-8824
The hustle and bustle of the city life are great, but there’s nothing like stepping out of the car into the crisp country air. The peace and quiet provided at FLJF allow us to unplug from electronics and truly connect as a family (no high-speed internet).
Edwards Beach On Lake Gaston
Gaston, North Carolina
(202)702-0745
A beautiful scenic wooded campground located on Lake Gaston.
Little Congaree Creek Camp
South Congaree, SC 29170
Ten-acre tract located directly on the Congaree Creek outside Columbia, SC. Frolic in the woods and relax on the dock of the creek leading to the Congaree River.
Grace Farms Campground
Osteen, Florida
Grace Farms is nestled equally between Disney World Orlando as well as the other local attractions and the World’s most famous beach in Daytona.
In essence, you can get close to nature and back to all the area attractions in less than half an hour either way. Fishing and trail riding is also available in the area.
D&D Outdoor Retreat
Wrightsville, GA 31096
(478) 254-0815
ddoutdoorretreat@gmail.com
D&D Outdoor Retreat is located 45 mins from its sister property, Warthen RV Park! Offering 80 acres with most in its natural state, 4acre fishing pond, shooting range, walking trails, and beautiful yurts to rent for your group retreat!
The Muvaland
Maryland
Welcome to The Muvaland. A Black-owned beachfront campsite. Muvaland is a small piece of peace in Maryland.
The Muvaland currently has: A port-a-potty, a swing on the beach that can seat up to 3 people, a fire pit with 2 benches that can seat up to 6 people, a picnic table
Pitch your tent on the grass, go carefully down the ramp to the water, and frolic.
Kigodo Farms
640 Lanes Creek Dr.
Georgetown, SC 29440
infokidogo@gmail.com
Kigodo Farms offers a rustic camping/glamping experience, with acres of wooded forest to explore. We are in the process of starting a farm from raw land.
Homestead Asili
Woodleaf, North Carolina
You will be staying at an old farm that has a creek down the middle of it. The location has hosted cows, horses and is now the location for a small farm.