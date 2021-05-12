Traveling Black Festivals And Events We're Ready For Once The Pandemic Ends

Warmer weather is approaching, which means summer is near! One of the best parts of summer is the annual Black festivals and events we get to attend. From music fests featuring the artists we love, to food and culture festivals that allow us to bring out our flyest outfits— man, what a time to be alive.

This year might be a tad different as Covid-19 precautions are still at the forefront of everyone’s mind. With that being said, here are some of our favorite Black festivals and events we hope make a return in 2021.

