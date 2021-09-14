Oh Wow: Travelers Share Their Stories From The 'Worst Airports' Around The World

Traveling can be a beautiful thing. But, that experience can instantly be ruined if you end up in what some call the ‘worst airports’ or you have a bad airport experience.

Several travelers in the popular Black Travel Movement Facebook group recently weighed in on some of their worst airport experiences, while calling out the worst airports in the process.

We rounded up a few to see if you have experienced something similar. If so, let us know in the comments your picks for the worst airports or your worst airport experience. We’ve all likely had at least one along the way. This is a safe space.