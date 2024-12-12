According to Mastercard, knowing “travel twins” might help you take more affordable vacations in the new year.

On December 9, Mastercard Economics Institute published its 2025 outlook. The report detailed why travel twins should be on your radar. “Destination dupes” are places travelers visit to experience a popular vacation spot’s vibe without actually being there. That destination dupe is often a hidden gem similar to a tourist hotspot. Mastercard describes travel twins as something similar, however, the emphasis is less on the affordable location being a hidden gem. Instead, the focus around travel twins is more on “destinations that offer similar attractions and experiences at lower prices or with smaller crowds.”

Interestingly, Mastercard found that “the average annual year-to-date (YTD) growth in hotel transactions across duplicate destinations is nine percentage points higher compared to their more well-known counterparts.”

The reason for seeking affordable destinations over more pricey hotspots is simple. Travel is a sector where consumers may be “trading down” to get the best bang for their buck. With inflation, the post-pandemic travel climate, and “geopolitical tension,” consumers are navigating price changes by opting for affordable options.

So What Cities Are Travel Twins?

Mastercard noted various similar cities across the globe, including in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

According to the report, consider Fukuoka instead of Tokyo if you want to travel to Japan. Moreover, travel twins in Spain include Valencia for Barcelona and Seville for Madrid.

Some of the affordable swaps you might want to compare for yourself include Stockholm for Venice, Athens for Rome, and Dublin for London.

“In Europe, the picturesque canals and bike-friendly atmosphere of Copenhagen mirror Amsterdam’s charm, while in Mexico, Bacalar’s crystal-clear waters and lush greenery rival the beauty of Tulum,” said the report. “Similarly, in Southeast Asia, Lombok’s stunning beaches and serene landscapes offer an alternative to the bustling crowds of Bali.”