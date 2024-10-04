What would be a part of your perfect oasis? The place where you could go to escape except it’s actually real life. Would beautiful sights, great food, strong culture and a comfortable safety be on your list? As tourism expands, you can probably name several destinations that offer multiple if not all of these preferences. Those destinations may or may not be within a six-hour flight and an affordable exchange rate.

For us, the ultimate hidden gem needs to possess all of these qualities. That’s how it becomes a frequented location or the next stop on our list. That place is in Central America. Antigua, Guatemala is the ultimate hidden gem for Black travelers. Here’s what makes it unmissable.

Where Is Antigua, Guatemala?

Ash Nash Baltazar

Antigua is an hour-long drive away from the airport once you land in the nation’s capital, Guatemala City. The subtropical destination is surrounded by volcanoes and known for the soft-yellow toned arch connected to La Merced church.

Spanish rule and an earthquake in 1773 led to several buildings having a colonial flare that needed to be restored. Following restoration, many of the buildings became known as ruins. These hot spots have become magnets, drawing in tourists and photographers. Being surrounded by volcanoes adds to that excitement. Volcán Agua, Volcán Acatenango, Volcán Fuego and Volcán Pacaya sit at the borders of the city.

Volcán Fuego had the most recent eruption in 2016. Locals and hiking experts suggest that tourists not climb the volcano alone. Located in Sacatepéquez, which means “grass hill” in the Nahuatl language (one of over 20 Mayan languages spoken in the city), Antigua is in the 22nd department of Guatemala. The Indigenous cultures and traditions contribute significantly to the city’s beauty and flow where Spanish is the official language.

What Makes This Destination Unmissable for Black Travelers?

You’ll find some of the most beautifully made handbags and jewelry, and taste some of the best handmade tortillas in your life. A combination of a laid-back vibe and access to the activities of an outdoorsy person’s dream make it the perfect place to relax and play. Within another drive (of just over two hours long) is Lake Atitlán, where tourists can enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding. There’s also horseback riding and ziplining.

A budding group of Black expats have also made the city their home. With affordable ticket prices and a host of activities, tourists and locals can visit neighboring countries like Belize, Costa Rica and Mexico. And while each of these countries have their own attractions and areas characterized by strong Black roots, there’s also the Caribbean coast of Guatemala where the Garífuna communities of Livingston, Puerto Barrios and Santa Tomas are located. Within those cities is strong Afro-Guatemalan and Afro-Antillean culture that tourists can observe and embrace.

Have you been to any of the locations above? What did you think of them?