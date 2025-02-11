In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The most significant, titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” rescinded previous orders promoting affirmative action and DEI programs. It directed federal contractors to certify that their DEI programs don’t violate anti-discrimination laws, potentially exposing them to False Claims Act liability.

The order also instructed federal agencies to investigate “egregious” DEI practitioners in the private sector, higher education, and large nonprofits. Additionally, it revoked Executive Order 11246, a cornerstone of equal opportunity policy since 1965. These actions represent a shift in federal policy, aiming to reshape DEI practices across various sectors.

However, several prominent travel and hospitality companies are reaffirming their dedication to DEI initiatives. These industry leaders recognize DEI’s vital role in serving a diverse global customer base and fostering innovation within their organizations.

Hotels And Airlines Committed To DEI

Leading the charge are some of the biggest names in the hotel industry. Hilton, Marriott, and Wyndham have all emphasized the crucial importance of diversity in their operations. Chris Nassetta, CEO of Hilton, stated unequivocally, “It is ultimately a business imperative,” referring to the industry’s service to approximately a quarter billion people annually.

This sentiment is echoed by Marriott and IHG Hotels & Resorts leaders, who view diversity as essential for attracting global travelers and creating inclusive business environments. Despite increased regulatory pressure from the Trump administration, these hotel giants stand firm in their commitment to diversity.

As far as airline companies go, Delta Air Lines is at the forefront. In a recent earnings call, the carrier revealed that it will not review its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Delta’s VP of external affairs, Peter Carter, said, “We are steadfast in our commitments because we believe they are critical to our business.”

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) is an example of how regional tourism organizations promote DEI. According to an SDTA spokesperson, despite federal pressure, the organization will continue to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Their Tourism Accelerator program, now in its fourth year, mentors and supports businesses owned by women, veterans, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ members.