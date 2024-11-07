Boeing has reportedly nixed its global diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) department.

The aerospace company’s news was reported in late October. Bloomberg’s sources claim Boeing’s DEI employees will merge into a human resources team concentrated on talent and the employee experience.

In a statement, the aerospace company said, “Boeing remains committed to recruiting and retaining top talent and creating an inclusive work environment where every teammate around the world can perform at their best while supporting the company’s mission.”

Why Has Boeing Gotten Rid Of Its DEI Department?

The company hasn’t addressed reports on its DEI department’s dismantling.

Former department vice president Sara Liang Bowen announced her departure from the company on LinkedIn on October 31. She didn’t mention the DEI department’s closure or whether that’s behind her exit. In part, she said, “Our team strived every day to support the evolving brilliance and creativity of our workforce.”

Elon Musk has vocalized critics of Boeing’s DEI department. The billionaire tech titian questioned the department following a 737 Max door failure in January on an Alaska Airlines flight. He tweeted, “Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening.”

Musk’s tweet is in response to a post highlighting a 2022 Boeing plan incentivizing executives with bonuses for hitting DEI goals. Bloomberg Law reported that the aerospace company “refocused” the incentive plan on quality and safety this year.

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

In October, Boeing announced its slashing of 17,000 jobs, about 10% of its workforce. The company ended nearly two months of contentious contract negotiations with about 33,000 striking machinists at its factories on November 6. The workers accepted Boeing’s 38% pay increase over four years. According to USA Today, the new contract will include a $12,000 ratification bonus and an increased match toward a worker’s 401(k).

The workers strike for better labor contracts began on September 13.