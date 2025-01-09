The U.S. Department of State has updated its travel advisories and issued warnings for two popular Central American tourist destinations: Guatemala and Belize. These updates, released in late December 2024, highlight ongoing safety concerns in both countries. The advisories urge travelers to exercise varying degrees of caution.

Guatemala: Reconsider Travel

Guatemala, known for its rich Mayan heritage and stunning natural landscapes, has been placed under a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory. This is the second-highest warning level issued by the State Department, indicating significant safety risks for travelers. The primary concern cited for Guatemala is crime, including issues related to gang activity, robbery, carjacking, drug trafficking, and violence.

The advisory notes that local law enforcement may not always respond effectively to serious crimes, resulting in low arrest and conviction rates. While tourists are not typically targeted, they may fall victim to opportunistic crimes. Certain areas within Guatemala have been designated as Level 4 “Do Not Travel” zones. These include:

San Marcos Department (excluding the city of San Marcos)

Huehuetenango Department (excluding the city of Huehuetenango)

Zone 18 in Guatemala City and the city of Villa Nueva

U.S. government employees are currently prohibited from traveling to these high-risk areas. However, popular tourist destinations such as Tikal, Antigua, Lake Atitlán, and Pacific coast areas in Santa Rosa and Escuintla remain accessible to U.S. government personnel, suggesting a lower risk level for tourists in these locations. The advisory also warns against nighttime travel outside Guatemala City due to poorly lit roads and a high risk of serious traffic accidents.

Belize: Exercise Increased Caution

Michiel Ton/Unsplash

Belize, celebrated for its Caribbean beaches, is under a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory. While this represents a lower risk level than Guatemala, it still indicates significant safety concerns for travelers. The primary issue highlighted in Belize is crime. The advisory notes that violent crimes such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies, and murder are common, even during daylight hours and in tourist areas.

A significant portion of this violent crime is reported to be gang-related. Belize City, in particular, has been singled out with a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” warning. Travelers are advised to avoid the southside of Belize City due to crime, much of it gang-related. While this area does not overlap with popular tourist destinations, the State Department emphasizes that all visitors should maintain a high level of situational awareness and practice good safety and security measures throughout the country.

These travel advisories serve as crucial information for those planning trips to Guatemala or Belize. While they don’t outright prohibit travel, they urge visitors to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions. For those still planning to visit these countries, it’s recommended to:

Stay informed about the current situation in your specific destination.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and make locating you in an emergency easier.

Follow the guidance of local authorities and respect any restrictions.

Maintain a high level of situational awareness, especially in urban areas and tourist spots.

Use reputable transportation services and avoid traveling alone, particularly at night.

It’s worth noting that despite these warnings, many travelers continue to visit Guatemala and Belize without incident. However, staying informed and prepared can significantly enhance the safety and enjoyment of your trip. As always, checking for the most up-to-date information from the U.S. State Department and other reliable sources before and during your travel is advisable to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience in these beautiful Central American countries.