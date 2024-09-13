Belize is a haven for wildlife, natural attractions, and biodiversity on all budgets. This versatility makes it accessible to backpackers, families, luxury travelers, and everyone in between. With a warm tropical climate and an abundance of sunshine, year-round travel in this English-speaking country is not only feasible but a must. Whether you’re looking for thrilling outdoor activities or a tranquil getaway, this travel guide covers the best attractions in Belize that should top your itinerary.

Photo courtesy of Forbes

1. The Great Blue Hole for Scuba Diving, Snorkling, and Tours

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the top natural attractions in Belize for nature lovers, the Great Blue Hole is an underwater sinkhole on many scuba divers’ hit list. Located off the coast in the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, it’s one of the most famous tourist spots in Belize and attracts divers from around the world with its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life, including sharks, turtles, and vibrant coral formations. At depths of 100-130 feet, divers often spot Caribbean reef sharks, nurse sharks, and other marine species.

Scenic flights offer a bird’s-eye view of the Great Blue Hole’s circular shape and vivid blue color contrasted against the lighter waters of the surrounding reef. Perfect for photography and filming. Boat tours ferry travelers and snorkelers on the surface.

2. Ambergris Caye

The name “ambergris” comes from the French word “ambre gris,” which translates to “gray amber”. Amergris Caye was named because of a valuable and rare material produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. Known today for its proximity to the Belize Barrier Reef, Amergris Caye is one of the most popular destinations in Belize. The calm, warm waters make it an ideal spot for a variety of water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, jet-skiing, and windsurfing. It’s a popular attraction on the world stage for snorkeling and scuba diving. Expect coral gardens while swimming alongside schools of fish, maybe manatees, possibly on a guided tour. Take a break in San Pedro town at one of the colorful shops, lively bars, and seafood restaurants. Traditional Belizean cuisine emphasizes fresh seafood and local ingredients. Amergris Caye is a perfect blend of Belize sightseeing spots and island vibes.

3. Xunantunich

For those interested in Belize cultural attractions and history, Xunantunich is a must-see. This ancient archaeological site was a major Mayan city during the Classic period (250-900 AD) and served as a significant political, ceremonial, and economic center. Located near the Guatemalan border and known for its impressive El Castillo pyramid, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding jungle. Xunantunich itself is situated on a hilltop overlooking the Belize River, providing visitors with picturesque views of the surrounding jungle and river valley. As one of the best historical sites to visit in Belize, Xunantunich provides a glimpse into the grandeur of the ancient Maya civilization.

4. Caye Caulker

This small, laid-back island off the coast of Belize epitomizes the phrase “go slow,” making it popular with travelers seeking a relaxed and unpretentious tropical gateway. The pace of life is slow and the dress code is casual—flip flops and swimwear are the norm. There are no cars on the island, only bicycles and golf carts. Split in two by Hurricane Hattie in 1961, you’ll enjoy beachfront restaurants and open-air grills serving fresh seafood, Belizean specialties, and international cuisine. Watch the sunset or wildlife. Just so long as you “go slow,” Caye Caulker is a top choice for tourists looking to experience Belize beaches and resorts without the crowds.

5. Caracol

Caracol is a famous landmark in Belize, the largest known Mayan site, and one of the most significant archeological sites in the Maya World. Nestled deep within the Chiquibul Forest Reserve, this ancient city was once a powerful Maya metropolis. Reaching its peak during the Classic period around AD 650, it covered an area of nearly 200 square kilometers and was home to over 100,000 people, making it larger and more populous than present-day Belize. The site includes towering pyramids, intricate carvings, and expansive plazas. Caracol’s main pyramid, Caana (“Sky Palace”), remains one of the tallest man-made structures in Belize, offering stunning views of the surrounding forest. Renowned for its intricate stelae, altars, and hieroglyphic inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the city’s history, politics, and culture. Many of the structures are aligned with celestial events.

6. Belize Barrier Reef

Stretching over 180 miles along the coast, the Belize Barrier Reef is the second-largest coral reef system in the world, following Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and is part of the larger Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System. A highlight of most Belize adventure activities, the reef offers a multitude of diving and snorkeling spots for marine life. Above water, rent a kayak or paddleboard, venture out to the nearby cayes. Try bird watching or island hopping. The Belize Barrier Reef is dotted with numerous small islands, or cayes, making it one of the top attractions in Belize for outdoor enthusiasts or eco-tourists. Don’t miss exploring the vibrant coral gardens of Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Shark Ray Alley, where you can swim with nurse sharks and stingrays.

7. Placencia

Placencia is a charming coastal village known for its 16-mile-long sandy beach, often touted as one of the best in the country. It’s a top Belize tourism highlight for those looking to enjoy the beaches, offshore islands, and a range of water sports. The village itself is quaint and walkable, with a mix of local eateries, beach bars, and boutique accommodations. The Placencia Sidewalk, often called the “Narrowest Main Street in the World,” is a charming pedestrian walkway that runs through the heart of the village.

8. Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) Cave

Further take a glimpse into ancient Maya culture and history with an adventure tour through ATM Cave. Actun Tunichil Muknal is a sacred cave once used by the Maya for ceremonial purposes, and it houses ancient artifacts, pottery, and skeletal remains. Now an archaeological time capsule for visitors to embark on a guided journey through rivers and narrow passages to explore the cave’s chambers, making it one of the hidden gems and attractions in Belize for history buffs and adventure seekers alike. The Crystal Maiden, a calcified skeleton of a young girl believed to have been sacrificed, is one of the most haunting and iconic sights within the cave.

9. Lamanai

The name means submerged crocodile in the Maya language. Situated along the New River Lagoon, Lamanai is one of the most scenic and top natural attractions in Belize. This archaeological site covers vast areas shrouded in jungle. Known for its impressive temples and pyramids, explore the High Temple, which offers stunning views over the jungle canopy. Or for a more intimate, quieter liaison, try the Jaguar Temple. Either way, you’ll most likely arrive by riverboat, and you’ll have a chance to sightsee crocodiles basking on the riverbanks, howler monkeys in the trees, various bird species overhead, all while winding through waterways and dense jungle with this sense of anticipation that feels like an expedition into a lost world.

10. Belize City

While often a starting point for visitors, Belize City has several top Belizean things that make it worth exploring. As the largest city and former capital, this bustling urban hub boasts key attractions such as the historic Belize City Swing Bridge, the Museum of Belize, and the colorful markets that offer a taste of local culture.

As a gateway to the rest of the country, Belize City is the main port for cruise ships and serves as a lively hub of activity. Loud music spills from the city’s bars and clubs, where you can dance to local rhythms like punta or reggae. Plan a day trip or longer excursion throughout the country using its central bus terminal, water taxis, and proximity to Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport.

Conclusion

From the ancient Mayan ruins and underwater wonders to the vibrant island life and rich cultural heritage, Belize offers diverse experiences that cater to most travelers. Whether you’re planning an action-packed adventure or a serene escape, these top tourist spots are sure to provide unforgettable memories. So pack your bags and get ready to explore the best attractions in Belize in 2024!