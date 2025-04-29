Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her love of solo travel to the next level. The award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur is bringing her passion to the screen with a new travel series on Roku, titled Tracee Travels. In a recent conversation with the Women Who Travel podcast on Condé Nast Traveler, Ross opened up about what traveling alone means to her and why it remains a powerful part of her life.

Fans know Ross for her bold, joyful spirit, and it’s clear that she approaches travel with the same energy. Now, she’s inviting viewers into her world through her new Roku project, which promises to capture the beauty, challenges, and lessons of exploring the globe solo.

Tracee Ellis Ross Finds Joy In Traveling Alone

For Ross, solo travel is a form of radical self-care. Since her first independent trip in 1997, the actress has embraced the freedom that comes with exploring the world on her terms. “Solo travel can allow you to just…be,” Ross explains. “My career is very much do, do, do, and when I’m on vacation by myself, I get to sit and be.”

That first transformative journey happened when Ross was in her mid-twenties, fresh off receiving her first TV paycheck from Lifetime’s The Dish. She treated herself to a stay at Pink Sands Resort in the Bahamas, a destination she had discovered through the pages of Condé Nast Traveler.

What makes Ross’s approach to solo travel unique is her commitment to recreating that same Bahamian getaway. Since 1997, she has returned to experience the clear waters and pink sands that first captured her imagination. “The trip taught me to enjoy the quietness of my own company,” Ross shares. This recurring journey has become a ritual of self-connection that has shaped her perspective on travel and personal time.

During that first trip, Ross fully embraced resort life. She enjoyed swimming for hours, tried her first cocktail, and wore her “pretty clothes” to different restaurants. These simple pleasures have become the cornerstone of her solo travel philosophy.

Solo Travel Tips From A Pro

Ross has developed a distinct approach to traveling alone. For those inspired to follow her lead, she offers several insights gained through years of independent adventures. “For me, luxury is really the ability to follow my heart around,” Ross explains. This freedom to follow personal whims, sleep in, take impromptu naps, or go night swimming forms the core of her solo travel experience.

Ross’s upcoming show promises to showcase her flamboyant travel style while inspiring viewers to embark on their own solo journeys. The series aims to demonstrate “what it would be like to know yourself and have the courage to be that person by yourself out in the world.”

The show comes at a perfect time, as Ross was recently honored on Condé Nast Traveler’s Women Who Travel Power List, which celebrates influential women shaping the travel industry. Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Simple Travel Habit That Changed Her Life Forever