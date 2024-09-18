Natasha Rothwell recently shared that she honors an authentic part of herself when solo traveling.

“[It’s] a product of not waiting to live my life for a partner. Travel and being in transit are just… in me,” the actress, writer, and producer recently told Bustle.

The multi-hyphenated creator’s interview noted that she grew up traveling around as an Air Force brat. Bustle noted that at one point, Rothwell spent a year in Tokyo teaching English and performing comedy. More recently, Rothwell stars in HBO’s The White Lotus as Belinda Lindsey, a spa manager. In her latest project, How to Die Alone, Rothwell created, starred in, and executively produced the new Onyx Collective and Hulu collaboration, which debuted September 8. The show follows the life, love, and self-discovery of its lead character, a JFK airport employee following a near-death experience.

What Else Has Natasha Rothwell Shared About Her Love Of Travel?

In an Instagram clip shared on September 13, Rothwell unpacked some travel and life tidbits with her former Insecure co-star Jay Ellis, and her The White Lotus Season 3 co-star Leslie Bibb. In the video, Rothwell lightheartedly noted that “several” margaritas help one survive through a long layover. Her response came after Ellis name-dropped the cocktail as his solution.

In a recently published interview with The New Yorker, Rothwell said, “Airports are, like, my favorite place.” The feature further revealed that the actress likes getting to the airport early and wearing noise-canceling headphones while there.

“I’m a little neuro-spicy, so loud noises and lots of people can give me anxiety,” she shared. “I have my noise-canceling headphones, and so the gate will change, and I won’t know, because I’m into an audiobook.”

Noting that each of her childhood travels was an “opportunity to reinvent” herself, Rothwell added, “There was a lot of reclamation of travel in adulthood.”