With the Fourth of July just days away, last-minute travelers may still be seeking travel deals to take advantage of for the holiday.

One way to find Fourth of July travel deals is by utilizing VRBO’s “Last Minute Deals” filter on the vacation rental platform’s app or website. Launched this month, the offering showcases a variety of discounted properties in the traveler’s desired destination that can be booked within 30 days of check-in. According to a press release, the top 2025 summer destinations with last-minute deals are Florida’s 30A beaches, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, San Diego, California, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Separately, Priceline has a coupon valid now through July 15 (at 9 a.m. EST) for those booking their hotel and flight simultaneously. By using the code “BUNDLENSAVE,” travelers could save up to $250 on their booking of an all-inclusive resort. The coupon is one of Priceline’s several “star-spangled savings,” which include slashed pricing on hotels, cruises, and more. Keep in mind that the latter includes Fourth of July travel deals and special prices you can book now for getaways later in the year.

More Fourth Of July Travel Deals For Last-Minute Getaways

If you need a car to hit the road, Hertz is offering 20% off its base rates for Jeep rentals that are a minimum of two days. The offer ends September 30, so you can take advantage of it throughout the summer.

Regarding airfare, KAYAK representative and travel expert Kayla DeLoache told Good Morning America in late June that airfare this Independence Day period is “running about 10% cheaper than last year.” She also claimed that “July 1 is when prices are cheapest to fly domestically over the holiday weekend.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that a record-breaking number of travelers will hit the roads and skies this July 4th travel period. According to the source, a whopping 72.2 million people may travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holiday.