Most stores allow service dogs into their stores. However, emotional support dogs and non-service pets are a different story. Still, many nationwide stores in the U.S. are dog-friendly, especially chains that don’t sell food or beverages. Which establishments allow dogs will differ across the region you live in, but there are nationwide or region-wide franchises that typically allow dogs in all of their locations. Here’s a list of popular dog-friendly stores along with their general policies.

Keep in mind that individual store locations may have different rules, especially if located inside malls or if there are local health codes. You can also look into local dog-friendly stores located in your area.

Retail Stores That Are Generally Dog-Friendly

Home Depot

According to Home Depot’s policy, leashed or carried dogs are typically welcome. The dogs just must be leashed or in a cart/carrier. Additionally, the dogs must be well-behaved and not disruptive. Service animals are always allowed.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s allows dogs in many of its locations. The general rules for these stores are that leashed and well-behaved dogs are welcome. You must also clean up after your pet.

Ace Hardware (Select Locations)

Ace Hardware stores are individually owned, meaning each franchise owner gets to decide their policies. That being said, many locations welcome leashed dogs. If an animal-lover runs your local Ace, the individual ownership may work in your favor regarding dog-friendly policies. They may even keep treats behind the counter for friendly visitors.

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

These stores are generally very dog-friendly; some stores offer treats or even dog events. The only requirement is that dogs must be on a leash.

Tractor Supply Co.

Dogs that are leashed or carried are welcome here. They just must be under control and not aggressive.

Petco & PetSmart

Pets are always welcome in these pet shops. However, a leash or carrier is required. These rules also pertain to vaccinated and well-behaved animals only.

Apparel & Lifestyle Stores That Are Usually Dog-Friendly

Though these apparel and lifestyle stores are known for being dog-friendly, you should definitely call your local store to confirm before bringing your pup.

Nordstrom Rack

Some Nordstrom locations are dog-friendly, and dogs must be brought in on a leash.

Anthropologie

Most Anthropologie locations are dog-friendly. They specify that dogs must be leashed and polite. Many also have dog treats behind the counter.

LUSH Cosmetics

LUSH is known for being very dog-friendly. Dogs should be well-behaved and on a leash to enter one of their locations.

Free People

Many Free People locations are dog-friendly. However, a leash or carrier is required. Even if the store generally allows pets, it’s up to the staff’s discretion whether they’re allowed in if the store is busy.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is generally dog-friendly, especially its locations outside malls. However, dogs must be leashed and under control while inside.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn welcomes dogs in many of its stores, as long as they are leashed and supervised. The staff may even offer treats or water bowls for visiting pups.

Williams-Sonoma

Some Williams-Sonoma stores allow leashed dogs inside, particularly if the store is not located in a food-focused mall. Check ahead, as some locations, especially those that give out free samples, limit access due to health codes.

Sephora

Select Sephora locations allow small dogs inside, especially if they’re carried in a bag. However, leashed dogs are usually discouraged due to the small aisles and foot traffic.

Bath & Body Works

Many Bath & Body Works locations allow dogs, especially in outdoor shopping centers, as long as they are well-behaved, leashed, and accompanied by a responsible owner.

Other Stores That Might Be Dog-Friendly, Depending On Location

Michaels

Many Michaels locations allow well-behaved dogs on a leash or in a cart. However, it’s up to the managers at each store to decide whether their location allows pets.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is generally dog-friendly and usually allows leashed dogs inside their stores, provided the dog is calm, under control, and does not disrupt other customers or damage merchandise.

TJ Maxx / Marshalls / HomeGoods

These stores are often dog-friendly and allow leashed, non-aggressive dogs to accompany their owners while shopping. However, some individual locations may restrict pets due to local regulations or mall policies.

Half Price Books

Many Half Price Books locations allow dogs in-store as long as they’re leashed and well-behaved, creating a relaxed environment for pet-friendly browsing.

Mattress Firm

Some Mattress Firm locations allow leashed dogs to accompany their owners while shopping for a mattress. However, it’s best to call ahead since not all stores are dog-friendly.

Stores That Are Generally NOT Dog-Friendly, Except Service Animals

Target

Walmart

Whole Foods

CVS / Walgreens

Most grocery stores

These stores often cite health department regulations for prohibiting non-service animals.

Tips Before You Go

Always call ahead to verify if the specific location allows dogs, especially if it’s in a mall or plaza with its own rules.

Bring clean-up supplies, and only bring dogs that are socialized and well-mannered in public spaces.

Make sure your dog is leashed (or being carried if it is small), calm and under control.

Do not assume all customers or staff are comfortable around dogs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What states allow dogs in grocery stores?

No U.S. state explicitly allows pet dogs in grocery stores due to federal and state food safety laws. According to the FDA Food Code, live animals (including pet dogs) are generally prohibited in any establishment that sells or prepares food, including grocery stores.

Service animals (as defined by the ADA) are allowed in all states.

Under federal law, emotional support animals (ESAs) are not granted the same access rights and are usually not allowed unless the store makes an exception.

Bottom line:

All 50 states follow food safety laws that prohibit non-service animals in grocery stores like Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Kroger, and Whole Foods, regardless of state.

Can I bring my dog inside Costco?

No, Costco does not allow pet dogs inside its warehouses.

Costco’s official policy is to only allow service animals inside their stores, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This means:

Your dog must be trained to perform a specific task for a person with a disability to qualify as a service animal.

Costco staff may legally ask if the dog is a service animal and what task it is trained to perform.

Emotional support animals and pets are not allowed, even if well-behaved or leashed.

Tip: Some individual stores may be more lenient, but they are not required to allow pets and often enforce the corporate policy strictly due to health code compliance.

Why do most stores allow service dogs but not emotional support dogs?

1. Service Dogs Are Protected by the ADA

The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) is a federal law that requires businesses open to the public—like stores, restaurants and malls—to allow service animals. A service dog is specifically trained to perform tasks that mitigate a person’s disability (e.g., guiding the blind, alerting to seizures, retrieving items). Businesses cannot deny access to someone with a service dog unless the dog is out of control or not housebroken.

2. Emotional Support Animals Are Not Covered by the ADA

An emotional support animal (ESA) provides comfort just by being present and does not require special training. ESAs are not recognized by the ADA as service animals, so businesses are not required to admit them. Some stores may allow ESAs at their discretion, but they are not obligated to.

3. Health Code Laws Add Restrictions

Local and federal health codes prohibit animals for sanitary reasons in places like grocery stores, restaurants, and food prep areas, except for service animals. Because ESAs are not protected under the ADA, they can be legally denied access in these spaces.