For most people, having a dog means having a four-legged family member. So, the ability to take your pet with you on adventures or even just to get a bite to eat is important. Diverse and walkable cities like San Francisco offer plenty of restaurants and establishments where taking your dog with you is easy and even welcome. Here are some top dog-friendly restaurants in San Francisco where you and your furry friend can dine together.

These establishments not only offer delicious food and drinks but also ensure a welcoming environment for your canine companion. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual brunch, a craft beer, or a gourmet experience for your pup, San Francisco has you covered.

Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden

Address: 1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA 94121

Nestled in Golden Gate Park, this eatery boasts a spacious lawn with outdoor seating surrounded by greenery. It’s perfect for dogs to lounge around in. Park Chalet serves California small plates, wood-grilled burgers, and BBQ specialties. Additionally, they often provide water bowls for pups. Visit Park Chalet for a relaxed vibe that is perfect for dog meetups or post-beach visits.

Zazie

Address: 941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Zazie is a cozy French bistro in Cole Valley with a heated, covered back patio that welcomes dogs. They even offer a Monday night special: bring your dog and receive $10 off a bottle of wine. Zazie is also known for providing water and occasionally dog treats.

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

Address: 3876 Noriega St., San Francisco, CA 94122

Located near Ocean Beach, this bakery offers delicious breakfast items and house-made dog treats. It features casual outdoor seating perfect for dogs and it’s known to offer dog treats and water bowls. Devil’s Teeth Baking Company Regulars often bring dogs after Ocean Beach walks, making it a favorite for morning walks with your pup.

Pearl 6101

Address: 6101 California St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Pearl 6101 is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in the Richmond District. It features sidewalk seating dining for you and your dog and an overall welcoming atmosphere for dogs. The restaurant’s location in a calm and quiet neighborhood makes it less crowded. Head to Peal 6101 for shaded tables and attentive service to dogs.

Scoma’s Restaurant

Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way, San Francisco, CA 94133

Scoma’s is a classic seafood restaurant on Pier 47 in Fisherman’s Wharf. It features two dog-friendly outdoor dining areas with stunning views of the bay. Additionally, the restaurant features a dog-friendly waterfront patio on Pier 47 and scenic views that keep it interesting for dogs and humans alike. Visit Scoma’s for high-end service, including water and sometimes treats.

Beretta

Address: 661 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Beretta is an Italian nightspot in the Mission District. It’s known for its pizzas and small plates, with outdoor seating accommodating canine companions. Beretta’s outdoor sidewalk tables welcome pups and it’s the perfect location for a stroll before/after through the vibrant Mission District.

Pizzeria Delfina

Address: 3611 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Also located in the Mission District, this pizzeria offers a dog-friendly sidewalk patio. This is perfect for enjoying their New York and Naples-inspired pizzas. The Mission District is a busy area, but dogs get lots of attention and water bowls.

Toronado Pub

Address: 547 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Toronado Pub is a must-visit for craft beer enthusiasts. This Lower Haight pub welcomes dogs inside and boasts an impressive selection of over 40 rotating beers. Toronado Pub is one of San Francisco’s most dog-welcoming bars and an overall enjoyable hangout spot with a laid-back vibe.

Outerlands

Address: 4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Outerlands offers cozy outdoor seating and welcomes dogs at its pet-friendly tables. Visit for a new brunch favorite after a beach walk. While there, you can try their Pain Au Levain, California Holstein hanger steak, or farro bowl.

Tacolicious

Address: Multiple locations in San Francisco (Marina, Mission, and Noe Valley) and a location in Palo Alto

This restaurant provides spacious outdoor seating across multiple locations, all of which are dog-friendly. The restaurant is known for its beet salad, as well as other staples like tuna tostadas, shrimp a la diablo, and toasted coconut flan.

Thorough Bread & Pastry

Address: 248 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114

This French-style bakery features a pet-friendly back garden patio that is perfect for relaxing with your furry friend after going inside to take your order. At Thorough Bread & Pastry, you can try their viennoiseries, artisanal breads, cakes, sandwiches, and more.

Philz Coffee

Address: 5 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111

Philz Coffee offers outdoor seating for you and your pet to enjoy. As an additional bonus, you can get a discount if you bring your own mug.

Chloe’s Café

Address: 1399 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114

Chloe’s Café features a traditional breakfast/brunch café menu that you can enjoy on their outdoor dog-friendly seating. Try delicious dishes such as smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, banana walnut pancakes, cinnamon croissant French toast, and more.

Elixir

Address: 3200 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Elixir, a casual neighborhood bar in the Mission District, welcomes dogs indoors. Visit this spot to try creative cocktails in a relaxed environment.

Black Horse London Pub

Address: 1514 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123

Black Horse London Pub may be known as San Francisco’s smallest bar, but it welcomes dogs, provides water bowls, and feels like a cozy British pub. Get the full experience by trying traditional pub fare and experiencing a rotating “Barklet Happy Hour.”

Long Bridge Pizza Co.

Address: 2347 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

This innovative pizza restaurant in the Dogpatch neighborhood offers outdoor seating for you and your pet and a welcoming vibe. Check out Long Bridge Pizza Co. today.

Epic Steak

Address: 369 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105

Epic Steak in SoMa features a scenic patio with Bay Bridge views and dogs are invited to join outdoors. Reports also say you can receive a dog menu upon request. You can visit with your dog to try their premium steaks and seafood.

Fish.

Address: 350 Harbor Dr, Sausalito, CA 94965

Located in Fisherman’s Wharf, Fish. ranked in GAYOT’s 2025 list of top dog-friendly Bay Area restaurants. The restaurant offers fresh seafood for a classic Wharf experience that you can enjoy with your dog by your side.

El Metate

Address: 2406 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110

This authentic Mission taqueria allows dogs at outdoor tables. Make sure to visit during one of the restaurant’s slower times since there are only five outdoor tables to accommodate you and your pup. El Metate offers tacos and other budget-friendly Mexican fare.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you know if a restaurant is dog-friendly?

Look for “dog-friendly” or paw print decals in windows or menus. Additionally, ask the host or server if a restaurant is dog-friendly. Some spots are dog-tolerant, while others are dog-welcoming (offering water bowls, treats, or even dog menus). You can also check online reviews, social media, or websites like BringFido.com to inquire if a restaurant is dog-friendly.

Do dogs like going out to restaurants?

Dogs who are well-socialized, calm around strangers, and used to city life generally enjoy hanging out at restaurants. However, it can be overwhelming or unsafe for anxious, reactive, or untrained dogs.