A dog-friendly cruise setting sail in November 2025 from Tampa is gearing up to be a paw-fect experience for canine owners and lovers.

Organized by Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, the voyage will be on a Margaritaville at Sea Islander ship. The experience will sail with 250 lucky pooches. CruiseTails says reservations could be available as soon as early December. There are no details yet on the specific dates or cabin rates.

There will be personal pet butlers, curated shopping experiences, photo opportunities, seminars, and costume contests. Guests don’t have to have a dog to enjoy the fun.

“Guests may participate in many onboard special activities with or without their dog, and a full support team will be available to ensure it’s easy-breezy sailing for everyone,” said the press release. “While vacationing with their pet, guests can book with dog groomers, enjoy puppy massages, visit dog-friendly splash stations, and more.”

The organizers hope to host another canine-friendly cruise between March and May 2026.

What Else Is There To Know About The 2025 Dog-Friendly Cruise?

The voyage is a win for pet lovers, as most cruises ban dogs unless they are service animals.

CruiseTails hasn’t released its full rules and protocol list for the sailing. That said, it was disclosed that no unleashed dogs will be allowed in the ship’s public areas. Moreover, no dogs will be permitted in human dining areas. Every passenger will also have to sign a waiver consenting to their photo being taken and or distributed. CruiseTail anticipates lots of cute canine and human snapshots will be taken and shared on social media or in the press.

Also, “the cruise will require up-to-date vaccinations and health checks from all pets boarding the ship.”