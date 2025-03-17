A man’s best friend is as much family as a child who never grows up or a sibling who always listens. Traveling with your dog means no debates or conflicts, no complaints about accommodation. Of course, this last bit is a good thing since pets come with their own travel challenges—such as finding pet-friendly accommodation. This is why we’ve compiled a guide of many big-name hotels that cater to those who travel with their pups. All you’ll need are the necessary essentials: food and water, leash and collar, whatever chew toys or waste bags are usually used to clean up after your pet when staying at these dog-friendly hotels.

Whether you’re planning a quick getaway or an extended vacation, finding a hotel that welcomes pets is essential. Here’s a list of the best dog-friendly hotels across the country, known for their leniency, pet policies, convenient locations, and pet-focused amenities.

Josh Rakower

Kimpton Hotels – Luxury Pet-Friendly Stays

Kimpton Hotels, part of the IHG chain, set the gold standard for dog-welcoming accommodation. They don’t just allow dogs—they welcome them with open arms and offer special perks to make sure pets feel just as comfortable as their humans. How? Unlike many hotels that impose weight restrictions or extra fees, Kimpton allows pets of all shapes and sizes completely free of charge.

Also, with the no pet fees come no breed restrictions. Complimentary pet beds, food bowls, and welcome treats—cats, birds, and even reptiles are often welcome, too. This line of dog-friendly hotels even hosts pet-friendly social events at select locations. Kimpton hotels are usually located in vibrant urban areas with plenty of parks, pet-friendly restaurants, and even dog-welcoming rooftop bars.

Popular Locations:

Kimpton Hotel Monaco – Denver, CO (near Cherry Creek Dog Park)

Kimpton EPIC Hotel – Miami, FL (near dog-friendly beaches)

Kimpton Rowan – Palm Springs, CA (surrounded by hiking trails)

Marten Bjork

Aloft Hotels – Trendy and Dog-Friendly

You’ll find Aloft Hotels strategically placed in walkable cities around the world (from the US to Thailand), making them perfect for dog owners who want to explore urban areas on foot. This Marriott brand caters to pet lovers with its “Arf” (Animals R Fun) program, which provides complimentary dog beds, water bowls, and treats during your stay. While weight limits vary, most properties accept dogs up to 40 pounds.

Located in urban centers near parks and trails, many visitors can enjoy free dog-friendly amenities upon request. No additional charge for pets. This brand can be a tad pricy, but if you’re looking for a bit more luxury with your furry buddy, Aloft hotels are something to consider.

Popular Locations:

Aloft Austin Downtown – Austin, TX

Aloft Asheville Downtown – Asheville, NC (close to Blue Ridge Parkway hiking trails)

Aloft Chicago Mag Mile – Chicago, IL

Fernando Alvarez Rodriguez

La Quinta by Wyndham – Budget-Friendly Pet Stays

Affordability, wide availability, and pet-friendliness are what make La Quinta by Wyndham a fantastic option. Most locations allow up to two pets per room, and many don’t charge additional pet fees—so for those budget-conscious travelers. Many of La Quinta’s hotels have grassy areas for dog walks. Located near major highways, making them ideal for road trips with dogs. They are also close to dog-friendly restaurants and local dog parks, making it easy to find places where both you and your pup can relax and enjoy the journey.

Popular Locations:

La Quinta Inn & Suites Orlando Airport North – Orlando, FL

La Quinta Inn & Suites Phoenix Chandler – Phoenix, AZ

La Quinta Inn & Suites San Antonio Riverwalk – San Antonio, TX

Rhema Kallianpur

The Ritz-Carlton – Luxury Dog-Friendly Retreats

The Ritz-Carlston is a five-star experience for both you and your pup—but it depends on the location, as not all Ritz-Carlton hotels allow pets. For the hotel locations that do welcome four-legged family members, travelers should expect to find gourmet pet meals, pet spa treatments, and personalized pet concierge services. Here are luxury amenities, including in-room pet beds and food bowls and special dog-friendly menus at select locations.

Maybe a bit extravagant, but it’s there and something you should know about. The Ritz-Carlton hotels do charge pet fees, which can range from $125 to $250 per stay. It’s expensive but has a special way of adding to the fanfare of a trip.

Popular Locations:

The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel – Dana Point, CA (oceanfront with dog beach access)

The Ritz-Carlton Denver – Denver, CO

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park – New York, NY (steps from Central Park’s dog-friendly areas)

Vojtech Bruzek

Best Western – Reliable and Affordable

For comfort and reliability, Best Western is a budget-friendly dog-welcoming hotel chain with over 1,600 pet-friendly locations in North America. The affordable rates and convenient locations make it a great option for families traveling with pets. Pet fees range from $20–$30 per night, with a cap of $100–$150 per stay—although some locations may allow pets for free. Limit of 2 pets per room at Best Western’s line of dog-friendly hotels.

Best Western hotels tend to be close to hiking trails, national parks, and scenic outdoor spots, for those with more active dog breeds.

Popular Locations:

Best Western Plus Yosemite Gateway Inn – Oakhurst, CA (near Yosemite National Park)

Best Western Savannah Historic District – Savannah, GA

Best Western Plus Hill Country Suites – San Antonio, TX

Ciudad Maderas

Four Seasons – VIP Treatment for Dogs

Four Seasons hotels are known for their personalized, world-class hospitality with a focus on guest satisfaction. And they do go above and beyond when it comes to dog-welcoming stays. Many locations provide personalized pet services (expect a plush dog bed, food & water bowls, treats, and sometimes even a personalized pet tag upon arrival), including dog-walking, pet massages, and gourmet room service meals for dogs. Most properties do not charge extra for pets. Although some dog-friendly hotels have size restrictions (typically 25–50 lbs), though this varies by location.

Popular Locations:

Four Seasons Hotel Austin – Austin, TX

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World – Orlando, FL

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills – Los Angeles, CA

Markus Spiske

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts – Dog-Friendly Elegance

Would you and your dog prefer a mountain retreat, beachfront escape, or city luxury stay? Fairmont Hotels strikes a balance of luxury and pet-friendly policies, with some locations providing special pet beds, food bowls, and even dog-walking services. There are even locations custom-made with a Canine Ambassador—a resident dog that greets guests and is available for walks and cuddles! (e.g., Fairmont Château Lake Louise’s “Marcus” and Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s “Ella”).

Popular Locations:

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise – Alberta, Canada (perfect for outdoor-loving dogs)

Fairmont San Francisco – San Francisco, CA

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac – Quebec City, Canada

Chastity Cortijo

Ready to Plan Your Pet-Friendly Getaway?

Maybe it’s a road trip or a plane ride somewhere distant, but if you’re taking your dog with you, it’s good to know what hotels are suited to this endeavor. These options ensure that both you and your furry friend have a comfortable and enjoyable stay ahead. Whether you’re looking for an affordable pet-welcoming hotel, a luxury resort with dog beds, or a last-minute pet-friendly hotel, consider some of what we’ve found and plan your trip ahead of time.

Before you book, check pet fees and weight limits (as they vary by location). Consider the surrounding attractions and parks. Once you’ve found out where to stay based on budget and travel distance, it’s time to start planning your next trip early.