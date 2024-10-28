Aloft Hotels has partnered with local animal shelters to host spots around the country where overwhelmed citizens can escape politics on election night. Cleverly named “Not Watch Pawties,” the Marriott-owned hotel chain says no election news will filter into its events on the upcoming fateful day for America.

Aloft Hotels’ Instagram page explained that the no-election news parties will have dogs present to soothe nerves. A video posted about the event encouraged attendees to “give pause and wag those worries away.”

“The election day news cycle can be ruff. Unwind with a relaxing meditation and join us for one of our election not-watch paw-ties on November 5, 2024,” Aloft Hotels said in their caption. “We’re hosting at five Aloft Hotel locations across the country, where you can chill with adorable dogs and completely escape the news cycle for the night.”

Where Are The “Not Watch Pawties” Happening?

The participating Aloft Hotels are in Atlanta, Orlando, Austin, Milwaukee, and Manhattan. Thrillist detailed that no registration is necessary and attendees can just show up at their nearby Aloft Hotel on election night. The participating locations will post the times of their respective “pawties” on social media, so check there for updates.

The hotel chain is known for its affinity for dogs. Its Instagram is sprinkled with posts showing love for different types of hounds. The hotel’s “ARF” or “Animals Are Fun” program is all about giving dogs a slice of hotel pampering while their humans come for a stay. Aloft Hotels provides the pooches with a hotel-branded bed and bowl, “plus complimentary treats and toys.” Pet owners can also purchase things at the hotel, including a fleece pet blanket, paw wipes, and other canine-friendly goodies. Travelers and their dogs can also roam together throughout Aloft Hotels’ common spaces.

For International Dog Day, August 26, the hotel chain celebrated “working dogs” by offering them a free Busch Dog Brew, a dog-friendly beer. Four-legged friends got the complimentary brewski (non-alcoholic) if their owners purchased a drink at the hotel’s in-house bar. Aloft Hotels Senior Director and Global Brand Leader Brian Jaymount highlighted the working dogs eligible for the offer in a statement.

“Our furry best friends are hard-working as service, therapy, military and guard dogs, or simply cuddle-buddies and ball-fetchers,” he inclusively said. “We’re inviting them to take a break and enjoy a drink at our hotels, where dogs are always welcome and treated like VIPs.”