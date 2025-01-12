Temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s cooling down during the winter months. Flight prices are also seeing a cool-off at vibrant destinations like Cancun, Mexico. While Cancun has a reputation for being a rowdy destination for college students filled with endless day parties and nightlife, there’s so much more to this beautiful destination than parties.

Cancun borders the Caribbean Sea, so there are beautiful white sand beaches where you can soak in the sun. The city is home to some of the most critical historical sites, such as the Mayan ruins, where you can explore one of the most influential civilizations in the world. The region is also filled with incredible cenotes and outdoor adventures that will allow you to create some of your best travel memories to date.

During the winter, especially at the beginning of the year, you will find it’s the best time to visit Cancun. There is a Mayan Village Show, Candlemas in February, Carnival, and the Riviera Maya Wine and Food Festival between January and March. If you can time your vacation between spring break events, you will find that Cancun is affordable and has much to do. Discover these top deals for Cancun from various cities between January and March, when round-trip flights can be found for less than $550.

Flight Deal: Philadelphia To Cancun

When comparing the data on Skyscanner, January, February, and March are the most affordable months to travel to Cancun from Philadelphia. On average, flight prices range between $69 and $75 for a one-way ticket. The prices double in the summer months, especially around June and July.

If you’re traveling from Philadelphia, American Airlines will likely be your best bet for an affordable ticket because Philly is the airline’s hub city. Other affordable direct flights to Cancun from Philadelphia can be found on Frontier, Qatar, Spirit, and Volaris. The cheapest flight option to Cancun can be found in March.

Where To Book: Skyscanner has round-trip flights for less than $200 in March on Frontier Airlines, as does Google Flights.

Best Time To Book: Generally, the best time to book a flight is between one and three months before your trip from Philadelphia. To ensure you're getting the most affordable ticket price, set up a price alert with Google Flights or Skyscanner.

Flight Deal: Chicago To Cancun

One thing Chicago offers that very few cities offer is the chance to fly from two airports. More choices means it caters to more travelers, especially for those seeking an affordable plane ticket to Cancun.

What’s great about traveling to Cancun during the winter is that it’s the cheapest time to visit for Chicagoans needing a break from the cold temperatures. The sweet spot for travelers is between December and February. February is the cheapest month to travel, with prices averaging between $200 and $300 round-trip.

Where To Book: Google Flights has a few options for February. While Viva Air offers the cheapest roundtrip flights at around $220, Spirit Airlines offers shorter flights for about $300. If you don’t mind paying a little more, there are round-trip flights on Frontier, Spirit, and United Airlines.

Best Time To Book: According to Skyscanner, the best time to book a flight to Cancun from Chicago is in December. You can set price alerts from Chicago using Skyscanner and Google Flights.

Flight Deal: Denver To Cancun

Round-trip flights to Cancun from Denver are neither the cheapest nor the most expensive at the beginning of the year, according to Skyscanner data. May and June are the most affordable months to travel, but you have other factors to consider, such as the number of people.

Prices drop a little more in April than in January, February, and March, but more people will be traveling from Denver during this time, with the ski season ending. While the beginning of the month is a little more, it’s still more affordable than the start of summer when prices steadily rise. The beginning of the year gives people traveling from Denver a leg up on fellow passengers from the mile-high city.

Frontier’s central hub is Denver, which is the easiest and most affordable option. Other direct flight options include Air Canada, Southwest, United, and Volaris Airlines.

Where To Book: The cheapest option from Denver is Frontier Airlines. The best way to book is directly on its website.

Best Time To Book: According to Skyscanner data, the best time to book a flight from Denver is 40 days in advance. However, when you go plays a significant factor. The sweet spot is the beginning of February. Set up price alerts with Google Flights and Skyscanner to check other airline carriers as well.

Flight Deal: Orlando To Cancun

Affordable tickets from Orlando to Cancun are the cheapest between January and March, according to Skyscanner data. During these three winter months, round-trip flights range between $200 and $350. The most affordable flights from Orlando can be found at the end of February and mid-March.

Azul, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and Volaris Airlines all offer direct flights to Cancun from Orlando. The most popular airline is Azul Airlines, according to Skyscanner data.

Where To Book: Skyscanner has round-trip flights for less than $250 in March on Spirit Airlines as well as on Google Flights.

Best Time To Book: Generally, the best time for passengers flying from Orlando International Airport to book a flight is between one and three months before your trip. Set up price alerts with Google Flights or Skyscanner.

Activity Deal: Tulum, Yal Ku, and Cenote Cave Tour

Cancun Adventures is offering a three-for-one deal that allows tourists to experience history, nature, and adventure on one excursion. The Tulum, Yal Kú, and Cenote Cave tour invites you to dive into the Yal Kú Lagoon, snorkel, and visit Tulum ruins. The tour includes round-trip transportation from most hotels in Cancun and Riviera Maya, entrance to the Tulum archeological site, cenote, and Yal Kú. Snorkel gear and lunch at the Punta Venada Beach Club are included for less than $200 per person.

Where To Book: Book directly on Cancun Adventure’s website.

Best Time To Book: December through April is considered peak season in Cancun, so booking your excursions early is best. Popular tours fill up fast.

Activity Deal: ATV Jungle Adventure with Ziplines and Tequila Tasting

Don’t let the parties and nightlife fool you into thinking that’s all Cancun offers. The nature and adventure you can find throughout the region prove otherwise. If you want to add some exhilarating adventure, book this ATV Jungle Adventure with Ziplines followed by a celebratory Tequila tasting to celebrate completing the challenge.

Guides with Extreme Adventure Cancun will take you on an adrenaline-filled adventure in the Mayan jungle, so expect to get dirty. Then, adventurers will soar to new heights at the top of trees on ziplines before cooling off in an exotic cenote. Last but certainly not least, traditional tacos will be served alongside the Tequila tasting.

Where To Book: The best deal for the tour is found on Expedia, which has prices of $20 less than those on the company website. A shared ATV is $69, and a single rider is priced at around $79 on the booking platform.

Best Time To Book: December through April is considered peak season in Cancun, so booking your excursions early is best. Popular tours such as the ATV adventures fill quickly. According to the website, people save more when booking between 15 and 30 days in advance.

Activity Deal: Luxury Sunset Sailing Cruise with Open Bar Onboard

In a destination that can be overstimulating with noise, you can seclude yourself for some quiet time by relaxing on a fully-equipped sailboat. You will cruise in a catamaran along the coastline during the sunset with Cancun Adventures.

Guides tailor the service to your travel needs, whether you’re a couple or traveling with a small group of friends looking for intimate and quality time. The experience includes roundtrip transportation, snacks, and an open bar. The cost is anywhere between $90 and $110 per person.

Where To Book: There are a few ways to book this activity deal as there is a 30% discount being offered on the company website and on Expedia.

Best Time To Book: December through April is considered peak season in Cancun, so booking your excursions early is always best. For this deal in particular, the best savings are in January.

Activity Deal: Three Hour Food Tour, Visit To The Market And Street Art

There’s no better way to get a sense of community than eating your way through local favorites. With this three-hour food, market, and street tour, you will venture beyond the typical tourist hotspots into Cancun’s tasty vibrant food scene.

The gastronomic adventure kicks off with a tasting of traditional panuchos and picadas before indulging in carnitas and gorditas, all while exploring some artistic neighborhoods in Cancun.

Where To Book: Book on Expedia for a seamless booking process. The experience costs about $70.

Best Time To Book: Popular activities like food tours fill quickly during the peak season. It's best to reserve your spot at least two weeks in advance.

Hotel Deal: Royal Solaris Cancun For $200 Or Less Per Night

Royal Solaris Cancun is an all-inclusive resort and spa designed with families in mind. People needing affordable options to accommodate a large group will appreciate that you don’t have to sacrifice quality with lower prices.

The resort offers first-class international restaurants, comfortable suites overlooking the Caribbean Sea, a mini water park for the kids, and more. Book this for less than $200 per night.

Where To Book: The best option for booking this hotel is on Google Travel. The platform shows you a list comparing the best deals. It also gives you insight into how much you could save.

Best Time To Book: According to Skyscanner data, the cheapest time to book a hotel is January.

Hotel Deal: Fiesta Inn Cancún Las América For $100 Or Less Per Night

Fiesta Inn Cancun Las Americas was designed with relaxation in mind. You will have access to Cancun’s main attractions, including shopping centers. Return to your room to unwind after your fun-filled day in the city. A restaurant, room service, and an outdoor pool with luxurious amenities, including a fully equipped gym and roof garden. You can get all of this for less than $100 per night.

Where To Book: Head to Google Travel to secure this deal. The platform details prices from various booking sites and gives you a synopsis of how much you could save.

Best Time To Book: Skyscanner recommends booking accommodations for January to score the cheapest prices. Compare prices on Google Flights or Skyscanner.

Hotel Deal: Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla For $200 or Less Per Night

The amenities and options differentiate a great hotel from a good one. What makes Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla a fantastic hotel is it offers so much at an affordable price. Overlooking the Nichupté Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea, the hotel is situated within an arms reach of premier shopping and dining.

Located within minutes of Mandala Beach Club, the resort also offers restaurants, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, a spa, and an outdoor pool. Current prices are running for less than $200 per night.

Where To Book: Google Travel and directly on the resort’s website are the best places to book this stay. While Google Travel’s features compare and contrast rates, booking through the resort’s website may save you more. Look for the special rates tab.

Best Time To Book: Data from Skyscanner reveals January is the cheapest time to book accommodations in Cancun.

Hotel Deal: Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort For $600 Per Night or Less

The resort combines elegance and technology to bring together an unforgettable experience for vacationers. The resort offers pools, an exciting water park, and nine specialty restaurants with global flavors. Guests will experience daily entertainment that connects with the heart of Cancun. This is another fantastic option for families of all generations.