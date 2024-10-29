Content creator Aya Philémon is sharing her epic exploration of the world ahead of her 40th birthday. The 32-year-old is on a journey to see 40 countries before her 40th birthday. In July, the content creator posed the adventure to her followers and asked if they even thought it was possible. She explained that she’d already visited 20 countries, so she’d have to explore two or three new ones annually for the next eight years to accomplish her goal.

She’s visited 23 countries to date, mostly in Europe and the Americas. She’s been to Cuba, Italy, France, Argentina, South Africa, and many more. The last country that the TikToker checked off her travel bucket list was Denmark. Now she’s gearing up to go to her next destination – Thailand.

“I think it’s possible if and only if I make a decision right now that this is something I’m going to work towards and I plan my trips around that goal,” she said in her July video.

What Else Is There To Know About Aya Philémon’s 40 Countries By 40 Adventure?

Philémon is inspired by her father’s travels in the ’80s. In early October, she explained that she grew up fondly looking through photo albums showcasing her dad’s travels to global destinations after he moved to the United States from Haiti.

With her 40 countries by 40 mission, Philémon wants to inspire her TikTok audience and her future children to be adventurous explorers. She noted that she’d taken advantage of study abroad programs, scholarships, and job opportunities to embark on some of her previous travels.

“It wasn’t in my mental vocabulary that we were ‘too poor to travel’ because my father was able to do it in the ’80s when he first moved to this country,” she said. “When I say that I’m traveling to 40 countries before 40, I mean we. We are. You guys can do this too.”