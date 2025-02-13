Looking for ways to stay entertained while indoors in Massachusetts? For anyone looking to travel to the Bay State, here are year-round remedies for those rainy days and chilly winter nights alike. Or if you simply prefer indoor activities away from springtime allergens or UV rays, Massachusetts provides. From art galleries to adventure-filled escape rooms and restaurants, there’s no shortage of fun things to do without exposing yourself to the elements of Boston, Cambridge, Plymouth, or wherever you reside. So, take a break from a busy day with a roundup of a few things to do indoors in MA, no matter the weather or your interests.

Venti Views

Explore Museums and Art Galleries

Hester Qiang

If you’re looking to escape and reflect, Massachusetts is home to some of the best museums in the country, offering everything from history to contemporary art. Many of these attractions make for a fantastic way to spend a day, and are one of the best things to do indoors in MA. Take a gander at these top spots to immerse yourself in art and history, both of the state and the world at large:

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston – One of the largest art museums in the country, the MFA offers an impressive collection of art from around the world. Whether you’re into classical paintings, modern art, or ancient artifacts, the museum has something for everyone.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum – With its beautiful courtyard and unique art collection, this museum is perfect for art lovers and anyone looking to spend some time indoors surrounded by beauty.

The Science Museum, Boston – A fun option for families, this museum offers hands-on exhibits, interactive displays, and even an IMAX theater experience.

Take on an Escape Room Challenge

Zachary Keimig

Fancy a bit of intellectual stimulation? Escape rooms seem to be everywhere in the US these days, and Massachusetts has a wide selection. Fit for groups, couples, or friends who love solving puzzles together. Try to escape before the clock runs out in these themed rooms:

Escape the Room Boston – Choose from various immersive themed rooms like “The Office” or “The Superhero’s Lair” for a fun challenge in one of the best things to do indoors in MA that’ll engage the fandom enthusiast.

The Great Escape Room – With locations in both Boston and Worcester, this escape room provides a thrilling experience as you work together to crack codes and unlock secrets. Work together, use your head, and be ready to think outside the box in order to escape, all while staying indoors.

Indoor Mini Golf and Bowling

Ella Christenson

Among other indoor things, if you’re in the mood for a friendly competition, check out one of the many indoor mini-golf courses or bowling alleys in Massachusetts. They come with year-round accessibility with all the added fanfare of what makes socializing fun and convenient in this indoor MA activity. It’s right in the name!

King’s Dining & Entertainment – With locations in Burlington and Dedham, King’s offers a mix of bowling, arcade games, and even karaoke.

GlowGolf, Boston – A glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course where you can enjoy a unique twist on the classic game. Not only is this an awesome thing to do indoors in MA, it’s also a perfect spot for a photo op.

Lucky Strike Social – Located in Boston, Lucky Strike combines bowling with a lively atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for friends or date nights.

Catch a Movie or Live Performance

Kyle Head

Sometimes there’s nothing better than enjoying a spectacle, both cozy and raw energy, like catching a great movie or a live performance. Luckily, Massachusetts has plenty of options to choose from:

The Brattle Theatre, Cambridge – Known for screening indie and classic films, the Brattle Theatre is a hidden gem for movie lovers.

Boston Opera House – If you’re in the mood for a live performance, this historical theater often hosts Broadway shows, musicals, and more.

Wilbur Theatre – For a mix of comedy and music performances, check out the Wilbur Theatre in Boston for top-notch entertainment.

Spend Time at an Indoor Market or Food Hall

Lance Anderson

For those who love good food and a bustling vibes, Massachusetts offers many indoor markets and food halls where you can explore local delicacies from multiple vendors. Convenient for those in groups with diverse tastes. Some great indoor food spots include:

Boston Public Market – Offering a variety of local vendors and food stands, this market is perfect for sampling fresh, locally sourced treats.

Haymarket, Boston – Open year-round, Haymarket is a historic outdoor market with some indoor components, where you can find fresh produce, meats, and a mix of specialty foods.

Eataly Boston – This Italian marketplace is the perfect place to explore high-quality Italian food, from pizza and pasta to wine and pastries.

Visit an Indoor Botanical Garden

James Lewis

Finding things to do indoors in MA doesn’t mean you need to step away from nature. If you’re craving a nature escape without braving the cold, check out the calming sounds of Massachusetts’ indoor botanical gardens. These year-round seasonal displays offer a slice of greenery anytime, whenever, for whomever. Try this unique way to engage with the natural world and learn about plants.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society’s Garden – Located in Wellesley, this indoor garden offers visitors a peaceful retreat with seasonal displays.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Garden – The stunning courtyard inside the museum is full of lush plants and flowers, creating a serene indoor garden experience.

Pamper Yourself with a Spa Day

Jared Rice

For all that stress relief so many covet, why not treat yourself to a day at the spa? Massachusetts has many luxurious spas where you can unwind and indulge in some well-deserved pampering. Great for an escape, or for self-care, or whatever way you need to reconnect with yourself.

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston – A high-end spa offering massages, facials, and other soothing treatments in a tranquil setting.

Exhale Spa, Boston – Known for its variety of wellness services, Exhale offers everything from yoga to rejuvenating massages, making it a great spot to recharge.

Indoor Rock Climbing or Trampoline Parks

Brook Anderson

Aerobic exercises cater to both fun and fitness. For active and adventurous couples or groups, indoor rock climbing gyms and trampoline parks are a fun and energetic way to spend the day indoors. Challenge yourself, try something new, and enjoy yourself with a few places we’ve collected.

Rock Spot Climbing – With locations in Boston and Providence, Rock Spot Climbing offers indoor climbing for beginners and experienced climbers alike.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park – Located in multiple Massachusetts cities, Sky Zone offers trampoline fun, dodgeball, and other activities perfect for kids or the young-at-heart.

So, What are The Best Things to Do Indoors in MA?

When the weather isn’t cooperating, or you’re just looking to do something different, Massachusetts, no matter the city, has many indoor activities to choose from. Museums, exciting escape room challenges, or a soothing spa experience, the Bay State offers up options for everyone. So, the next time you’re looking for things to do indoors in MA, explore some of these exciting spots and enjoy the many indoor adventures this state has to offer!