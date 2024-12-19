Boston, the capital and largest city in Massachusetts, is one of the oldest cities in the country. The city’s central location in New England makes it the perfect starting point for countless day trips. This gives you ample opportunity to explore the lovely New England countryside. Whether you’re looking to explore historic towns, scenic coastal spots, or outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone within a short drive or ferry ride. Here’s a guide to the best day trips you can take from Boston, ideal for families, history buffs, nature lovers, and more.

Mark Olsen

Salem: The Witch City

Pascal Bernardon

Salem, known as “The Witch City,” is a 30-minute journey from Boston, tempting visitors with a deep dive into its history and infamous witch trials. The Salem Witch Museum provides an immersive look at this dark chapter of colonial America, while The House of the Seven Gables, a historic 17th-century mansion, is one of the oldest surviving timber-framed homes in North America. A stroll through Pickering Wharf reveals charming waterfront views and boutique shops. Salem is easily accessible by car or the commuter rail from Boston’s North Station.

Plymouth: America’s Hometown

Todd Quackenbush

Plymouth, often called “America’s Hometown,” invites visitors to step back to the origins of the country where the Pilgrims landed in 1620. The iconic Plymouth Rock commemorates their arrival, while the Mayflower II, a full-scale replica of the original ship, offers a glimpse into their perilous journey. The Plimoth Patuxet Museums showcases the daily lives of both the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. Located just 45 minutes from Boston, Plymouth is a must-visit for history buffs.

Cape Cod

Nicholas Bartos

Cape Cod, a haven for beach enthusiasts, lies just 90 minutes south of Boston. Its sandy shores and quaint towns like Chatham exude New England charm. The Cape Cod National Seashore boasts miles of unspoiled coastline. Visitors can take a ferry from Falmouth to Martha’s Vineyard, a picturesque island brimming with opportunities for shopping, dining, and sightseeing.

Newport, Rhode Island

Demure Storyteller

Newport, Rhode Island, offers a luxurious seaside escape just 1.5 hours from Boston. This city is famed for its Gilded Age mansions, with The Breakers Mansion being a standout attraction that showcases the opulence of the Vanderbilt family. The Cliff Walk, a scenic path along the coastline, provides breathtaking views of the Atlantic, while Newport Harbor is perfect for a leisurely stroll or a boat tour.

White Mountains, New Hampshire

Laura Bicknell

The White Mountains of New Hampshire are an ideal destination for outdoor adventurers and nature lovers. Located about two hours from Boston, this region features stunning landscapes and activities year-round. In the warmer months, the Kancamagus Highway is one of New England’s most scenic drives, while hiking trails lead to picturesque views. During winter, the mountains transform into a skier’s paradise with excellent slopes and resorts.

Walden Pond, Concord

Eleanor Philips

Walden Pond in Concord is a serene retreat 30 minutes from Boston, beloved by nature and literature enthusiasts alike. The pond, made famous by Henry David Thoreau’s writings, invites visitors to swim, picnic, or reflect in the tranquil surroundings. Nearby, you can visit the site of Thoreau’s cabin, a small yet powerful reminder of his philosophy of simple living and harmony with nature. Get away from the busy streets of Boston and get in touch with the quiet serenity of this iconic spot.

Franklin Park Zoo and Arnold Arboretum

Anand

Franklin Park Zoo and the Arnold Arboretum, both located just minutes from Boston, are wonderful opportunities for families seeking a quick escape into nature and wildlife. The zoo features a diverse collection of exotic animals that captivate children and adults alike. Meanwhile, the Arnold Arboretum is a peaceful setting for leisurely walks among beautifully curated trees and plants. Both of these day trips from Boston can prove to be educational for travelers young and old, and are definitely worth the short drive from Boston proper.

Mystic, Connecticut

Rusty Watson

Mystic, Connecticut, about 1.5 hours from Boston, is a delightful destination for families and history enthusiasts. The Mystic Aquarium, home to captivating marine life, and the historic Mystic Seaport, a preserved 19th-century maritime village, provide a perfect blend of fun and learning. This charming town’s rich nautical heritage and welcoming atmosphere make it a rewarding day trip for all ages.

Start Your Adventure Today

From historic landmarks to scenic coastal escapes, these day trips you can take from Boston are as diverse as they are broad. If you’re a local looking for something new to do, or a visitor who is trying to see as much of Massachusetts as you can without booking a longer trip, these spots can’t be missed. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and explore the best of New England!