There is no shortage of exhilarating and fun-filled things to do in Orlando with kids. Often affectionately called O-Town, the city has some of the most thrilling activities, rides, roller coasters, and experiences. Some of them include the world’s most iconic entertainment resorts, amusement parks, and theme parks, so be sure to have a rocking good time with your little ones.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is at the top of this list because it’s one of the most iconic and legendary experiences you can have, period, let alone things to do in Orlando with kids. While here, you and your tots definitely have to visit Magic Kingdom, nicknamed “The Most Magical Place On Earth.” As many know, Walt Disney World is home to dynamic rides, enchanting experiences, and classic characters. It’s the perfect place for a multigenerational group to have a memorable time.

Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830. Open hours depend on the day and park.

Ticket prices depend on how many parks you want to visit and how many days you want to spend exploring Walt Disney World. Before You Go: There are four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Universal Studios

This entertainment hub brings some of the world’s most well-known characters, TV shows, and films to life via theme parks, rides, attractions, and retail. A perfect experience for multigenerational groups, visitors can experience Jurassic Park and the worlds of Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, Illumination’s Minions, and more. DreamWorks Land will have you and your little ones doing IRL bonding with Shrek, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and characters from Trolls. Exploring Marvel Super Hero Island will also be a treat.

Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819. Open hours depend on the day and park.

One-day tickets for access to one park, Universal Volcano Bay, start at $75 for children 3-9 and $80 for those 10 and up. Children 2 and older are given free entry. Before You Go: Epic Universe, the site’s newest addition, is set to open on May 22, 2025. It will be home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

Orlando Science Center

Science is brought out of textbooks here, where all are encouraged to come, observe, participate, and explore. Young and old visitors will also be able to expand their knowledge in the worlds of technology, engineering, and math. Young ones will likely find the chemical experiments, interactive exhibits, and theater content to be mind-blowing. At the Kidstown exhibit on Level 2, those 7 and under will experience age-appropriate activities and learning. They can also let their imaginations wander during story times.

Jeff Greenberg / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 777 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 3280. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Tickets are cheaper online than in person. Seniors (55+) are charged $25.99, and adults are charged $27.99. Student tickets (with ID) are $25.99, youth tickets (2-11) are $20.99, and children under 2 can enter for free. Before You Go: Keep your eyes peeled for when the center hosts “Kids Night at the Museum.” Tickets will be $90 for first child and $65 for additional siblings

Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America has many unique and special things from the other places on this list, but all in one place. There’s a Ferris wheel, rides, go-karts, a Splash Pad water area, and a Gator Spot with reptiles and other wildlife. Fun seekers will also love trying out the only wooden roller in the city.

Cristian Lourenço / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 5700 Fun Spot Way, Orlando, FL 32819. Opening time depends on the day; closing time is 12 a.m.

A Single-Day Fun Pass is $59.95 online and 69.95 in person. Before You Go: You can bring your dog with you and your little ones, but the pet must be kept on a leash.

ICON Park

ICON Park is a hotspot of entertainment, shopping, dining, and indoor and outdoor experiences. It’s one of the best things to do in Orlando with kids due to the sheer variety of options available in one place. Check out the Museum of Illusions, Madame Tussauds, or one of the gaming and virtual reality centers. Later, ride on The Orlando Eye, the Carousel on the Promenade, or the Orlando Slingshot. At this bustling park, children may also go on a tour via the Pearl Express Train.

supersizer / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 8375 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819. Hours depend on the attraction site.

There’s free admission into ICON Park. Before You Go: Visitors can enjoy over 50 attractions, restaurants, and shops, so wear your walking shoes.

SeaWorld

While SeaWorld has coasters like many other places on this list, its focus on marine life through its attractions, entertainment, and education makes it a worthwhile spot. While here, interacting with dolphins, beluga whales, and penguins could put a smile on anyone’s face, regardless of their age. Families may also enjoy learning about marine animals and their conservation during the site’s presentations and tours. Younger children 5 and under may enjoy seeing Elmo, Big Bird, and other furry friends at Sesame Street Land, which is at SeaWorld’s Orlando location.

Matt Stroshane / Stringer / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando, FL 32821. Opening hours depend on the time of year and day.

Single-day tickets for those 3 and older start at $89.99. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Before You Go: Rental single and double strollers are available onsite near Guest Services.

Crayola Experience Orlando

At this hub of coloring, crafts, and creativity, your tiny tots can use their imaginations to make something tangible. There are 28 attractions where adults can spend time with their little loved ones as they make drip art, paint, and color cartoon characters of themselves. You can also learn how Crayola crayons are made, enjoy the Color Playground, and grab yummy eats at Café Crayola or the Snack Shack. This is an ideal place to bring children ages 2-8 for hours of creative play.

Justin Bonaparte / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 8001 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809. Opens every day at 10 a.m.; closing time depends on the day and season

Online tickets for those 3 and older are $27.99 per person. Tickets purchased in person will be $29.99. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Before You Go: The Crayola Experience Orlando is located inside The Florida Mall. Check the upcoming events calendar to see what crafty activities are hapenning during your visit.

Gatorland

Gatorland is one of the best things to do in Orlando with kids who want to experience the thrill of alligators and crocodiles. All ages can gain a new love and respect for reptiles as they view rare and well-known types. Besides seeing the semi-aquatic predators, there’s a petting zoo, rock climbing, a zip line, an off-roading experience, and animal shows. Other animals at Gatorland include wild cats, birds, snakes, and more.

Elizabeth W. Kearley / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 14501 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837. Open at 10 a.m.; closes at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $3 cheaper when you buy them online. Online, tickets are $21.99 for kids 3-12 and $31.99 for those 13 and older. Children 2 and younger are granted free entry. Before You Go: Gatorland is open every day, rain or shine, even on holidays.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Despite this well-known attraction making headlines last year for allegedly being a disappointment, thousands of Google Reviews say differently. With a whopping over 37,000 ratings, this Central Florida attraction – located around 30 miles away from Orlando – gets an impressive 4.7 stars from former visitors. While here, you and your little ones will be in awe as you see aircraft that have gone to outer space and returned to Earth. Your group will experience the history of space exploration from its beginning until now. The visitor complex has itineraries perfect for families with children under and over 10, so choose the one that works best for your children’s needs.

eli_asenova / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953. Opens at 9 a.m.; closes at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the day and season

One-day admission tickets are $75 for those 12 and above and $65 for ages 3-11. Children 2 and under are granted free entry. Before You Go: Check out the Rocket Launch schedule to see a takeoff and witness something truly epic. Be mindful that the Visitor Center is cashless.

Dezerland Park

Everyone ages 5 and above will likely find something to keep them entertained at this treasure trove of family-friendly fun. This park is home to all things exhilarating, including go-karting, bumper cars, laser tag, and roller skating. There’s even a virtual reality area and axe throwing. More tame yet amusing activities include the arcade, pinball area, and bowling. There are over 20 indoor attractions to choose from.

ProfessionalStudioImages / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 5250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819. Mondays through Thursdays 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Fridays 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

There’s free entry, but the attractions are pay-as-you-go. Before You Go: Some attractions require waiver signage before participating.

Orlando is a hub of amusement and theme parks, making it a fantastic destination for energetic families with children and teens. While the best things to do in Orlando with kids include world-renowned epicenters of fun, such as Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, families should also consider local gems, like Dezerland Park and Gatorland. If amusement parks aren’t your thing, consider the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex or the Crayola Experience Orlando while in “The City Beautiful.”