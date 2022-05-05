These Islands Let You Experience The Great Outdoors 'Caribbean Style'

The Great Outdoors has a very different face when you’re in a Caribbean environment. Verdant rain forests, sandy coves, exotic flora and fauna- it’s a world apart from the concrete jungle. While you can hike just about anywhere in the Caribbean, some islands offer trails and mountains which are especially strenuous. Your legs may have some choice words for you as you’re walking and climbing, but nature rewards you with breathtaking views that no camera can adequately capture.

If you’re new to hiking or don’t know the terrain, hire a licensed guide. That way, you’ll be safe and you’ll be supporting a local business. Guides are often from the island themselves, and their costs often include basic snacks and water. The last thing you want is to be hungry and dehydrated in the oppressive heat.

Grab your sunblock, camera and boots and check out these Caribbean islands for a hiking adventure.